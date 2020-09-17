BLOOMINGTON — College basketball has a start point to the 2020-21 season.
Whether it ends with the Final Four in Indianapolis next April remains to be seen.
The Division I council approved Nov. 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball season Wednesday night, with practices starting on Oct. 14.
No exhibition games or closed scrimmages will be allowed before the Nov. 25 date, which is the day before Thanksgiving. Teams will be allowed to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games before the postseason, which was wiped out last March due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools must compete against a minimum of 13 teams, all Division I opponents, to be considered for the NCAA Tournament.
The pandemic is still with us, and likely will be for close to another year, but advances in testing and strategies such as wearing masks and social distancing have allowed the country to mitigate certain risks. It’s unclear at this point whether fans will be allowed in arenas at reduced capacities. In announcing the Nov. 25 start date, the D-I council cited three-quarters of the schools competing will have concluded their fall terms and moved to online-only exams and instruction by Thanksgiving.
“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”
The decision came the same day the Big Ten decided to move forward with a nine-game late fall season due to advances in COVID-19 testing and cardiac screening for myocarditis. Rapid daily testing, which will be made available to football players starting Sept. 30, will presumably be made available to men’s and women’s basketball players within the conference.
For Indiana and Purdue, it represents another season of anticipation. The Hoosiers return four starters, including All-Big Ten sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, from a team that finished 20-12 and was on the brink of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Purdue, meanwhile, returns three starters from a team that went 16-15, including All-Big Ten forward Trevion Williams.
Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Andy Katz ranked Indiana seventh and Purdue eighth in his preseason Big Ten college basketball power rankings. Neither IU nor Purdue were in Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon Magazine preseason Top 25, which was released Thursday.
IU has been on pause for individual men’s basketball workouts since Sept. 4 due to positive tests within the team. But newly hired IU assistant men’s basketball coach Kenya Hunter said the team got in a good week of work in late August when the semester started.
“The first week I was here was a voluntary week of guys coming in and lifting and getting extra shots, and all the guys were in here,” Hunter said, “That right there tells me it’s a good sign for this team.”
Indiana is scheduled to play in the Maui Classic, but due to the pandemic, there have been numerous reports the event may be moved from Hawaii to either Ashville, North Carolina, or Indianapolis. Two teams from North Carolina — Davidson and UNC — are in the Maui field, which also includes Stanford, Alabama, UNLV, Texas and Providence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.