CARMEL — Abbie Richner made her last putt, reported her score to the official scorer and that was it. Her high school career was over.
After a few moments with her parents and family, her coach, Adam Yoder, walked over and gave her a big hug.
“Thank you,” Yoder said.
“Thanks,” Richner said back.
“Did you have fun?” Yoder asked.
Still caught up in the heat of the moment, Richner said, “Well, not on the last three holes.”
Yoder then clarified: “No, not today. Like, the whole four years.”
“I had a lot of fun,” Richner said.
The moment between Richner and Yoder Saturday encapsulated what the girls golf state finals are all about. NorthWood knew going into the weekend that its chances of winning the state title were slim. Same with fellow conference foe, Concord, who was making its first-ever state appearance.
But that didn’t matter. What mattered was players like Richner getting to play at Prairie View Golf Club. Getting a chance to prove that the wait was worth it.
Although she’s a senior, this was Richner’s first year of playing varsity golf. The NorthWood program has become one of the deepest and strongest not only in the area, but in the state altogether. She knew she had to remain patient for her moment to contribute.
“I always knew (my time) would be junior or senior year,” Richner said. “Junior year, we had a lot of good people; everybody started upping their games. It was also fun because it challenged me to get better. So, it helped me get better while everyone else was fighting for spots.”
Her moment to shine came last weekend, when she shot an 82 at the Kendallville regional to help the Panthers qualify for a third-straight state finals appearance.
“It meant a lot because I really wanted to make the most out of my senior year and try and get as far as we can because, as we know, the golf season is a really, really short season,” Richner said. “I really wanted it to last as long as it could. Being here with my team is awesome because it was my first time ever playing varsity.”
Richner could’ve easily quit after not making the varsity roster the last three seasons. She stuck with it, and it led to her being able to finish her career on the game’s biggest stage in the state.
“Abigail just had an awesome four years, and for her to be the only senior and playing varsity for the first time, and for us to get back here — I’m just so proud of her,” Yoder said.
TAHARA RIDES FOR THE MINUTEMEN
Former Concord superintendent Tim Tahara has a lot of times on his hands since retiring. He decided to use a lot of that time this week riding his bicycle.
Tahara rode his bike from his home in Elkhart all the way to Prairie View to present the Minutemen girls golf team with its official golf balls that they would use to tee off the tournament win. The players gave Tahara the golf balls Tuesday night and he began his journey Wednesday morning.
“There’s some relationships there that made it special,” Tahara said. “I thought it would be a great way to show my support.”
Tahara said he and Concord school board member Tim Yoder collaborated on the idea. Tahara recalled a group of seniors dribbling a basketball from Middlebury to North Side Gym in Elkhart for the boys basketball sectional back in the day, and Yoder thought they should do something similar with the golf team.
Tahara used an online service to map out the best route. He faced minimal issues across the two-day ride.
“I only got chased by one dog the whole two days,” Tahara quipped.
Concord coach Tara Boessler was blown away by the gesture from Tahara.
“I was speechless; like, ‘thank you’ doesn’t say enough,” Boessler said. “That was pretty neat … those are the things you remember. These girls won’t remember what they shot years later, but they will remember they were at state and all the cool things people did for them.”
PROGRAM FOUNDER
Madison Keil couldn’t hold back the emotions Saturday.
As soon as she made the final putt of her high school career, she walked off the course and immediately into the open arms of her mom. They hugged for more than 10 seconds as the tears came down both of their cheeks. Madison’s dad couldn’t hold back the tears either.
The Lakeland girls golf program didn’t exist before Keil started school there. In only its fourth year of existence, the program has won a Northeast Corner Conference title and seen Keil qualify for the state finals as an individual twice.
Saturday was her victory lap for a tremendous four-year career.
“I just had to go out there and enjoy it,” Keil said. “Not stress about it too much; have fun and do the best you can.”
Ending it with a successful putt from six-feet out capped it all off.
“I just wanted to make it because it was my last putt,” Keil said. “Afterwards, I was just sad that it was done.”
It may not have been the finish Keil wanted. Or what NorthWood wanted. Or what Concord wanted. But the memories the 11 players from the area made this weekend will last a lifetime. And that goes beyond what any scoresheet reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.