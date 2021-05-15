GOSHEN — Ground was broken on a new athletics complex at Bethany Christian Schools Saturday afternoon. A host of Bethany school officials, representatives from Ancon Construction and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman were among those in attendance for the event.

“It’s exciting, but also challenging because we’re heading into a year where I don’t have my fields in the fall,” Bethany Christian Athletic Director Gary Chupp said. “It’s going to be chaotic here until it gets much, much better. But, it feels good.”

GETTING TO GROUNDBREAKING

Saturday marked the end to the Great Strides Capital Campaign for Bethany, which began in the fall of 2019. The goal of the campaign was to renovate the existing athletic facilities at the school, create a safer access point for fans to cross the train tracks that separate the parking lot from the fields, and install a brand-new track for track and field events.

Not only will there be a safer way to cross the tracks, but there will be an emergency entrance created to the fields in case a train is parked on the tracks, cutting off access to the fields. The emergency entrance will be located just south of the main entrance to the complex.

“The safety aspect was part of the original piece that was kind of non-negotiable for us,” Bethany Christian Head of School Tim Lehman said. “We wanted to be able to get access from a different point somewhere so we could get emergency vehicles here. So often we’ll have a game start, a train comes and it sits there.”

Another challenge the project soon faced was the nearby Winona Trail, which runs near the complex. In April 2020, a $390,000 challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County was matched after the school raised enough money from donations. This cleared the way for proper renovations to be done to the Winona Trail that also fit in with the new Bethany renovations.

“If we didn’t get the Community Foundation grant, we would not have been able to raise enough money to accommodate the bike path,” Lehman said.

Lehman thanked mayor Stutsman for his help in working with Bethany Christian and the CFEC to get the bike path grant.

“Jeremy is really important for a community in the fact that he’s interested in education for everybody, and he’s interested in the kids in the community,” Lehman said. “He saw this as an opportunity to work with us, and we saw it as an opportunity to work with the city. It couldn’t have come out any better.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the project a year. There were hopes to start the renovations in the spring or early summer of 2020, but those were scrapped because of the pandemic.

“We’re really excited,” Lehman said. “I think that, last year, we weren’t sure when we’d be able to get to this point. It had something to do with COVID, and something with the bike path … so, we’re excited to get started. We’re actually going to bring in the heavy equipment in a week or so and rip it all up.”

THE RENOVATION PLANS

All of the facilities that sit east of the train tracks behind the school will be getting renovated. The new track will circle around a soccer field that will be getting new press box and bleachers. The baseball field will also be getting a new press box, among other upgrades. A new softball field will be installed as well, bringing the total costs of the project to $2.25 million.

Construction will officially begin by the end of the month. The plan is to have the facilities ready to go for next spring’s season, meaning the outdoor fall sports of boys and girls soccer will be playing in locations to be determined for the 2021 season.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a couple (soccer games) in at Goshen College; work with Goshen High School, local fields,” Chupp said. “We’ll piece it together the best that we can. … It’s worth it. It’s not ideal for next year’s seniors because they’re the ones that aren’t going to have a home field their senior year. But, long term, it’s definitely going to benefit all of our student athletes.”

Longtime Bethany Christian coach and athletic director Dan Bodiker was among those in attendance for Saturday’s groundbreaking event. Bethany hasn’t had a track on site since 1998, running their home track meets at nearby Goshen College.

“When we first started, we had a cinder track, and inside the cinder track was our baseball field,” Bodiker said. “Our first soccer field was right back there where the gym is (on the other side of the train tracks). This is great … getting these upgrades from time to time is really great for us and the school.”

Chupp said the community support behind the project has been tremendous.

“We couldn’t do this without the kind of community support we’ve had, so it feels great,” Chupp said.