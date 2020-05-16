GOSHEN — Jeff Vardeman isn’t sure he’s so popular with the Bethany Christian athletes because of the athletic training work he does or the fact his office always has candy in it.
“Definitely chocolate,” said Vardeman of what’s stashed in his office. “I take suggestions sometimes; peanut butter cups are always the favorite.”
Vardeman is filling a role that Bethany Christian didn’t have as recently as three years ago: athletic trainer. The 1990 Bethany grad has been at the school since the start of the 2017-18 athletic season.
“My first couple years here as the (Athletic Director), we did not have anybody in that role. Coaches were kind of taking on the role of the trainer themselves; they were doing a lot of their own taping,” Bethany Christian AD Gary Chupp said. “I argued hard to get someone in that role, especially for having events on campus … I approached Jeff about the situation and it was a pretty easy sell to our administration.”
“I made it very clear that I’m not a certified trainer, but I have all the schooling to have been able to take that certification exam,” Vardeman added. “They were OK with that, went over scenarios of what I would do and they were happy with those.”
GETTING BACK TO BC
After graduating from Bethany, Vardeman attended Goshen College. He played soccer in his first year on campus, but his season was cut short due to an injury. Having to spend a lot of time in the trainer’s room, Vardeman fell in love with the orthopedic side of sports medicine. Goshen College didn’t have a major in athletic training at the time, though, so he majored in nursing.
For 13 years following college, Vardeman worked as an orthopedic surgeon at Elkhart General Hospital. During this time, he met his now-wife, Janet, and the couple had two children together, Jovie and Jaiden. With two young kids at home, Vardeman left his job at the hospital to become a stay-at-home dad. Janet works as an anesthesiologist at the hospital, and her income could support the family with Jeff staying home with the kids.
“We just decided that, since she would be the one that’s making the money, that I would stay home. And I offered to do it,” Vardeman said.
Once their children started getting older, they were enrolled in the Bethany Christian school system. Vardeman also went back to work, becoming the school nurse at Waterford Elementary, which shares a parking lot with Bethany Christian. While his primary work is at Waterford, he also helps out at Bethany during the day.
“With Bethany not having a school nurse during the day, I kind of help cover them with that as well,” Vardeman said. “So, I kind of go back and forth; I’ll walk through the parking lot if Bethany needs something. It’s just worked out really well.”
Once school ends, Vardeman begins his athletic training duties at Bethany. He works every home sporting event, helping both the visiting team and Bethany before, during and after the game.
“Just having someone of his experience around in case something happens just puts everybody at ease,” Chupp said.
BIGGEST IMPACT
Vardeman’s biggest impact may have come with this past season’s girls soccer team at Bethany. The team dealt with a litany of injuries throughout the season, but Vardeman was able to help keep them healthy enough to win a sectional championship.
“Before the girls soccer sectional, I treated in some way — either tape, heat or some sort of therapy — for every one of them except for one member,” Vardeman said. “So, I saw 15 girls that day to do some sort of training.”
Chupp isn’t sure the Bruins would’ve won the sectional title had it not been for Vardeman’s work.
“He was piecing together athletes; they were going down left and right,” Chupp said. “The care that Jeff gave them certainly allowed them to get back on the field quicker than they would have.”
For Chupp, the atmosphere Vardeman has been able to create in the athletic trainer’s room has stuck out to him the most.
“Often times before and after practice, Jeff will have a bunch of our athletes in there getting taped up or getting iced,” Chupp said. “That’s kind of an atmosphere where they can blow off some steam and they can bounce some things off of Jeff that don’t necessarily need to get back to the coaches. Jeff is really respectable about how he handles those conversations.”
It took some time for the Bethany Christian athletes to trust Vardeman, but his work over the past three years has shown them that he’s a valuable resource for the school.
“My first couple months there, I didn’t see a lot of kids because they never had a trainer before and they didn’t quite know what to do with that,” Vardeman said. “They trust me now … It re-affirms that what I’m telling them and what I’m doing for them is helping.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.