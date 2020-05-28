SYRACUSE — Anne Richey was nervous about making the move from front office receptionist to athletic secretary. She didn’t know much about sports and didn’t consider herself a sports fan. When the position became available, though, it was easier to move someone already at Wawasee High School to the role.
In the first 18 months, it’s been so far, so good for Richey.
“It was just a totally different feel than the main office,” Richey said. “I really enjoy it; I really enjoy getting to talk to the kids, seeing the parents at the athletic events, being able to tell them how neat their kids at school are because sometimes parents need to hear that stuff. I’ve had a really good time working with the guys in the athletic office as well.”
WAWASEE LIFER
Richey has called Syracuse her home for most of her life. She graduated from Wawasee in 1996 before going off to college at Purdue. After finishing college, she returned to Syracuse with her husband, Scott, and started a family. The two had two sons — Evan, 20, and Jeb, 16.
After spending a few years as a stay-at-home mom, Richey started working within the Wawasee school district at Syracuse Elementary. She spent many years there before taking the front desk receptionist job at Wawasee High School to start the 2013-14 school year.
“I was scared, at first, to make the jump from elementary kids to high school kids; they’re a little intimidating when you haven’t been around them that much,” Richey admitted.
The move paid off for Richey, though, as she loved her new job. She spent five years in the position before making the transition to the athletic office in November 2018.
“I quickly realized how fun it was to get to know the kids and build relationships, and when the opportunity arose last November (2018) to make the switch down to the athletic department,” Richey said. “The athletic secretary was taking a different position, and since I was kind of familiar with the student systems and the school, it was kind of easier for me to move into that position and find a replacement in the main office.”
TRANSITION TO SPORTS
For someone who didn’t know much about sports, the learning curve was steep.
“There were challenges, and I did ask (Wawasee Athletic Director) Cory (Schutz) quite a few times, ‘How long do I get to play the new kid card?’ because there’s a lot to learn,” Richey said.
Although she’s still learning many things, Schutz said having Richey in the office has almost brought new life and perspective to the athletic department.
“For lack of a better word, her attitude towards sports has been kind of fun and refreshing,” Schutz said. “She’s learning about different sports, but for her, it’s not necessarily the actual competition; she likes watching our kids play and do their thing, and that’s a plus.”
One way Richey has helped win over her new colleagues is with her cooking. She loves to cook and bake food not only for her co-workers, but for the students at the school as well.
This was most apparent last week, when Richey made dinner for Schutz and his girlfriend, Holly, who just celebrated the birth of their first daughter together, Brynleigh, on May 13.
“Well, given she brought us dinner (Tuesday, May 19), I’m going to say that’s definitely up there,” said Schutz on if cooking was Richey’s best attribute. “I don’t know if it’s her best attribute, but she does a really nice job of that kind of stuff.”
For Richey, cooking and baking food for people is her way of creating a home-like environment in the athletic office.
“If I’m spending the majority of my time there, yeah I want to feel like we’re a family,” Richey said. “I always want kids and parents to feel welcome when they come into our office, and the coaches as well.”
The next thing to achieve for Richey is to make it through an entire spring sports season. In April 2019, she missed three weeks of work due to having surgery to repair a broken heel. This spring season, of course, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schutz is hoping the 2020-21 season can be the first full year Richey has worked.
“Just looking forward to trying to get a full year in with her, and I know she’s hoping for the same thing,” Schutz said. “Her foot’s healthy enough; she’s wearing two regular shoes and feeling much better with that.”
After not having a sports background upon taking the job, Richey has enjoyed being able to attend sporting events and meet people throughout the community.
“It’s so much fun; it doesn’t feel like work when you’re getting to cheer on your student body and interact with everybody,” Richey said. “It was a really good switch for me, for sure.”
