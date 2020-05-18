DUNLAP — After spending a year living in Montana, Megan Martin knew she had to come home.
Her and her husband, Tom, are both third-generation Concord High School graduates. Both their parents and grandparents attended the school before they did. The married couple spent a year living in Montana before they decided to move back to the Concord area in 2007. Since then, Tom has worked as a social studies teacher at the school, while Megan just finished her 11th year as the athletic department’s secretary.
“There was always something kind of pulling us back home,” Martin said. “Even though we loved the mountains and loved camping and the outdoors … I just think that sense of community, even though we weren’t at a school district in Montana, it wasn’t the same as coming back to where you grew up and being with those people in that community.”
After graduating from Concord in 2001, Martin earned a degree in elementary education at Indiana University-South Bend. After a few years of teaching, though, she decided to stop.
“It kind of seemed like one teacher in the family was enough,” Martin quipped.
She knew that she wanted to still work within the school system, though, so she became the athletic office’s secretary in 2009.
“It’s something where I still get a couple of weeks off in the summer and I have the same breaks as my son, but then I still get to enjoy all the activities the school has,” Martin said. “We go to a lot of athletic events and try to be involved in the community, and so I feel like the best way to do that is being in the school. I’ve really enjoyed that.”
CONTINUITY
Martin’s work as the secretary has been huge for the Concord athletic department, specifically for Athletic Director Dave Preheim. He has known Martin for most of her life, as Preheim actually taught Martin as a middle school history teacher. Now, Martin has worked for Preheim for more than a decade in the athletic office.
“I knew what a top-notch person she was, and once she started working for us, that only confirmed that,” Preheim said. “Because I knew her, it was very easy to develop that working relationship right off the get-go.”
Martin noted that she and Preheim have a similar work ethic and attention to detail, which has made working for him that much easier.
“We tend to know what the other person is thinking at this point, which is really nice,” Martin said. “He knows to not give me something to do at 5 o’clock on a Friday because I won’t leave until it’s done. I think we’re good for each other in knowing how hard we work and that there’s a time to work and a time to go home and be with your family.”
Preheim acknowledged there are things Martin does that he doesn’t even realize need to be done sometimes.
“If you saw her calendar and the notes she takes, you’d be absolutely blown away,” Preheim said. “I mean, there are things we need to do that she has to remind me of because she’s made such meticulous notes from the previous year.”
Martin does a little bit of everything in the athletic office, from checking the eligibility of student-athletes, mailing papers out to families and greeting people who come into the office. She keeps a positive attitude through it all, which Martin knows is key to being good at her job.
“I just try to greet everyone with a smile when they walk in, whether they’re a student-athlete, teacher or someone from the community that’s coming to pick up tickets,” Martin said. “Sometimes I’m the only one they see when they come into the school, and I kind of enjoy that interaction. I get to know a lot of people in the community because of that.”
Martin, Preheim and assistant Athletic Director Rob Miller are all Concord alums. Green and white runs through their blood, which bonds their relationship even stronger.
“There’s a lot to be said about how Concord is important to the three of us,” Preheim said. “The fact we all went to school there and are working there means that school and community mean something to us, and so it’s nice having the trust in the other two to know they’re going to do everything to make sure that things are successful in our school.”
“I can’t think of one time we’ve ever had a conflict really between us in 11 years,” Martin added. “That seems crazy, but it’s true.”
THE FUTURE
A fourth Martin generation is now making its way through the Concord school district, as Megan and Tom’s son, Max, 6, is currently in kindergarten. Being able to grow up in the Concord community is something Martin looks forward to her son going through.
“I think it’s pretty neat that our son will have that same experience,” Martin said.
