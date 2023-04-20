A total of 24 area high school football players were recognized at the 48th annual Moose Krause Memorial Scholar-Athlete Dinner Wednesday night in South Bend, with four of them receiving scholarship money through the Moose Krause chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Goshen’s Quinn Bechtel, Bremen’s Easton Reed, Warsaw’s German Flores-Ortega and LaVille’s Owen Smith were the four to receive scholarship money. Reed will be given $2,500 a year for college, Smith $1,500, Bechtel $1,000 and Flores-Ortega $500.
Bechtel, a three-sport standout a Goshen, had to attend the ceremony in his baseball uniform since his team was playing Warsaw Wednesday night. Bechtel helped the RedHawks beat the Tigers, 10-0, then made the drive from Kosciusko County up to Saint Joseph County just in time to receive his plaque and scholarship money.
He was one of three players in a baseball uniform, joined by Penn’s Zack Pelletier and South Bend St. Joseph’s Liam Lamont.
Bechtel will be attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall and plans on studying architectural engineering.
Other Elkhart County athletes honored at the event were Concord’s Armen Koltookian, Fairfield’s Cohen Custer and Carter Kitson, Jimtown’s Taysire Williams and NorthWood’s Montana Green and JJ Payne. Among that group, Koltookian will be continuing his football career at Hillsdale College, Payne at Taylor University and Williams at Dartmouth University, which is in the Ivy League.
The remaining non-Elkhart County athletes recognized were Brennan Balka, Nathan Donah and Andrew Mrozinske from LaPorte, Devin Burkett and Shane Shuman from Culver Community, Will Brinkhoff from John Glenn, Brayden Cunningham from Triton, Evan Gerber from Culver Academy, Drew Jank from Mishawaka Marian, Dawson Nowacki from Mishawaka, Noah Prater from Tippecanoe Valley and Antwann Simpson from South Bend Riley.