INDIANAPOLIS – The emotions following basketball icon Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday in a helicopter crash have been felt this week throughout basketball’s heartland.
Bryant, his 13-year old daughter, Gigi, and seven other victims died in the accident in Calabasas, Calif., as they were traveling to a youth basketball tournament.
At Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, fans observed a 24-second moment of silence before the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in honor of Bryant’s No 24. The Bulls then took a 24-second violation to start the game to honor Bryant, while the Pacers took an 8-second violation in honor of Bryant, who wore No. 8 at the start of his career.
Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, in his first game back from a year-long absence because of a ruptured tendon his leg, paid tribute to Bryant by wearing a pair of his Nike brand sneakers and writing “Mamba Mentality” and “RIP 24” on the side of the sneakers. Oladipo summoned some of Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” and fired up a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation in Indiana’s 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls. Oladipo fired up the clutch shot despite missing his first six 3-point attempts.
“That’s how Kobe would have done it,” Oladipo said.
Blackford High School standout junior guard Luke Brown, who is chasing former Indiana standout Damon Bailey’s high school state scoring record, said the lesson he takes from Bryant’s death is not to take anything for granted.
“He was my favorite player of all time,” said Brown, after scoring 30 points against rival South Adams on Tuesday night. “I just kind of have the mentality that he has of just getting in the gym and repping everything over and over and over again.
“I used to watch his videos all the time, his documentaries. I was about to order the book, and to see him pass away, it’s just pretty sad for me. My stomach was hurting all day. He was a hero for the game, just got to respect it and prayers out to his family."
Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee found out about Bryant’s death shortly after IU’s 77-76 loss to Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.
“Heartbreaking,” Phinisee said. “He's arguably the best player ever to play. I was a fan growing up. My heart goes out to his family, really.”
