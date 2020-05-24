San Francisco head coach Eddie Sutton coaches against Pepperdine during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Malibu, Calif., in this Feb. 2, 2008, file photo. USF won 88-85 to give Sutton his 800th win. Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday. He was 84.