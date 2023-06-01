Armen Koltookian, and the moment that encapsulated everything he's about

DUNLAP — If you were wondering what type of person Armen Koltookian is, it was on display at the end of the interview for this story.
“One last thing,” Koltookian started, “I kind of stole the thunder away from Jaron Thomas. I just wanted to give a shoutout to him. I’ve been thinking about him a lot lately. It’s not every day that you see a sophomore, a freak athlete like him, right there in the thick of it, winning conference, winning sectional and him qualifying for state as a sophomore (in the 100-meter dash), you don’t see that very often.
“As a teammate, to me, he’s meant a lot. He’s always there, laughing, joking with me. I’d love for this to make it in the story. I’d love to give him a shoutout for making it as a sophomore. It’s insane, and I think he deserves to be recognized for that.”
That’s what Armen Koltookian — the athlete, the teammate, the leader, the person — is all about.
One to always put others ahead of himself, the senior will get to wear a Concord High School uniform one last time Friday at the boys track state meet at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Koltookian is part of an all-senior 4X400-meter relay team, alongside Darian Decker, Dae Sean Emerson and Juan Ross. Their race is scheduled to end the meet at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Friday will also bring an end to one of the most emotionally-challenging months of Koltookian’s life.
A GREAT ROLE MODEL
Aram Koltookian had been doing better.
He had seen his cardiologist a week prior, and things were trending in a good direction.
“He had been doing a lot better with eating and things like that,” Armen noted.
That’s what made the events of Wednesday, May 3 so shocking.
Aram passed away unexpectedly that morning at the age of 53. The cause of death was not disclosed.
“I got a pass to get out of class,” Armen recalled. “I call my mom (Shelley) to see what’s up, and I got the news. I got to the hospital as soon as I could, and he passed.”
Armen’s older brother, Zaven, just finished up his freshman year of college at Colgate University in New York, where he’s also a member of the football team. Zaven flew home immediately to be with his mother and brother.
“It’s been surreal,” said Armen of his dad’s passing. “It’s very, very hard having someone there for all 18 years of your life, and then just the next day, they’re gone and you’re not going to get to see him again. It comes in waves, you know? Somedays, it feels like he’s going to come walking back through the door, and then other days, it’s like, ‘Wow, he’s gone.’”
Aram was the man that molded Armen into the one he has become.
“He was the hardest working man I ever knew, and it’s kind of a testament to how I try and operate,” Armen said. “He’s always led by example, and every time he told me he was proud of me, it meant the world to me. Just hearing a man like that say that was very, very nice to hear.”
Armen gave a lot of credit to those around him for helping him through this last month.
“The track team has been amazing, keeping me busy,” Armen said. “My mom has been a huge rock in my life. There are not enough good things I can say about my mom and how much I love her. My brother, him being home has been a great help. We lean on each other when we need it.”
After taking a few days off, Armen was right back in school and with the track team. He was also in the weight room, helping lead the workouts like he has been the last two years.
“It’s been difficult, but (my dad) definitely would’ve wanted me to push through and keep on going with the rest of my high school athletics schedule,” Armen said. “He wouldn’t have wanted me to sit and mope. He’s always been one to push me to be the best in anything that I do, whether that’s in the classroom, sports or just going out and being in the community. He always pushed me to do my best, and he was a great representative of that.”
Armen’s first track meet back was the Northern Lakes Conference championship. He was part of the 4X100-meter relay team that finished runner-up, then ran the third leg of the winning 4X400-meter relay team. His teammate, junior Joseph Moon, ran the final 400, suffering an injury to his leg in the final stretch of the race.
While Moon still won, he would be sidelined for the rest of the season. This moved Ross into the 4X4 lineup, shuffling Koltookian to the anchor spot of the relay.
At sectionals, they finished third in the 4X4. They would need to replicate that performance in the following week’s regional meet in order to advance to the state meet.
What happened next is a moment that will live on in Concord history forever.
THE DIVE SEEN ‘ROUND THE WORLD
The 4X400-meter relay is the last event of a track meet, meaning these would be the final three automatic qualifiers for the state meet from the Warsaw regional.
Heading into the race, Concord was seeded fifth, which put them within striking distance of a top-three finish. As the race started, though, the Minutemen would slip back a spot, with Koltookian grabbing the baton in sixth place with 400 meters to go.
That’s when Koltookian went to work.
Within 200 meters, he had moved into fourth place. With 100 to go, he was neck-and-neck with Penn’s Kellen Watson — who had won the 100-meter dash regional title earlier in the night. It was going to be close, as expected, to see who’d finish third and keep their season going another week.
It was still close at 50 meters. Then at 10 meters. Watson was maybe a foot or two ahead of Koltookian.
Which is why Koltookian decided to leave his feet.
The Concord senior dove, looking like Superman as he crossed the finish line.
“I’ve had some close races before, and the thought crossed my mind, ‘Hey, what if I dove?’” Koltookian admitted. “And then I’m like, ‘Eh, nah.’ But this time, it actually happened.”
Koltookian made a large thud of a noise as he landed chest-first onto the track.
“I thought I would’ve slid a little bit more,” Koltookian remarked.
To the naked eye, it was unclear initially if the dive had been worth it. The times then started popping up on the electronic board near the finish line.
First place: Northridge, 3:25.38. Second place: Warsaw, 3:25.90.
Third place: Concord, 3:26.60.
The Minutemen had done it. They beat Penn by 0.05 seconds. They were state bound.
“I was excited that I punched that ticket for our team. Our 4X4 team means a lot to me,” Koltookian said. “We’ve got a great group of dudes. It’s been a pretty consistent group of guys, too; I know me and Darian (Decker) have been running it since sophomore year. And then, Dae Sean Emerson coming off of an injury — track means a lot to him, and so giving him that extra week to train and get back into the swing of things meant a lot. And then Juan (Ross) coming in, stepping up from where Joseph Moon got injured … it meant a lot that I could put that effort in for the team.”
Concord boys track head coach CJ Shafer admitted that he didn’t have the best view of what happened, so he was trying to piece together just exactly what Koltookian had done.
“It’s just a microcosm of his entire athletic career through the effort he’s shown,” Shafer said. “It’s not just an effort in a race — it’s the effort in the community, in practice, in other sports. Amazed? Yeah. Surprised? Probably not. In the grand scheme of things, if you had asked me if he’d do that, it would’ve been a ‘yes’ if the situation was right.”
Craig Koehler, who coached Koltookian the last four years on the football team, was also not shocked when he heard when the senior had done.
“My phone started blowing up with people who were at the meet; my son had a baseball game, so I wasn’t able to go to the meet,” Koehler said. “People were explaining to me what happened, but I couldn’t grasp the full context until I saw the full video. Once I saw the whole video … It’s almost like, ‘When is the ball going to drop on this dude?’ It’s almost too good to be true, but it’s been like this for four years.”
Koltookian’s wrestling head coach this past year, Anthony Snyder, echoed a lot of similar sentiments as Shafer and Koehler.
“That’s a kid that just does anything possible when it matters — any time, really — to get the job done and win,” Snyder said. “That’s just the type of kid that Armen is. If he sees it, he’s going for it.”
The moment was met with universal praise on social media. Hundreds of people shared the videos and images of Koltookian giving his all to ensure his team one more track meet together.
“It’s one of those crazy things you can’t make up,” Shafer said. “Sometimes, things have happy endings and they end the way they’re supposed to. People get put in a position to make something special happen, and obviously Armen took advantage of it.”
Koltookian was still wearing some of the wounds of war from the dive earlier this week, as his arms were still partially red from the track burns sustained.
“It’ll be good by state,” Koltookian said. “Ready to dive again.”
LEAVING A LEGACY
As Shafer alluded to, the dive was a perfect representation of what Koltookian has meant to the Concord community the last four years.
Specifically in the last two seasons, Koltookian has transformed into a leader for all three programs he participates in. Not just that, but he’s also a leader in the weight room, helping mold the current and future generations of Minutemen athletes.
“My parents have been amazing role models in my life, and my dad specifically — not that my mom isn’t — but my dad was a role model in the community, and I got to watch that from a young age,” Koltookian said. “With him being president of (KZ Recreational Vehicles), he always was striving to make his company better, not only in sales or earning more money, but he always tried to hire the best people; just push his people to be better business people, better husbands, fathers and just better people for the community. Seeing him lead his employees like that often translated, and that’s kind of how we operated as a family. I like to be able to take that and help others.”
Koehler couldn’t stop raving about Koltookian’s leadership skills.
“I know coaches say all the time that someone is ‘the best player they’ve ever coached,’ but I am confident in saying that we’ve never had a scenario where there was no question who our leader was,” Koehler said. “He’s definitely not a guy that gives direction — he’s the one doing all of it. When he would speak up, it was time to roll. I’ve never been around a kid as unique as him … All the stories you hear are true. The dude’s in here, helping kids with disabilities in the weight room. He’s just a freak.”
With the Concord wrestling program lacking in numbers after a coaching change, Snyder used Koltookian to help bring some new energy to the team.
“Going into this year, I didn’t know how many kids we were going to have,” Snyder said. “I did utilize Armen to recruit kids out of the hallways and get them out. He’s a popular kid inside the school and inside the community, so when Armen asks you to do something, you pretty much get after it.
“He is a special athlete at the high school level. People just gravitate to him. He leads by example. He’s a role model for the younger kids. A few of our freshmen just look up to him and think he’s the world, and then we built our wrestling club youth program utilizing him. All-around, he’s a great athlete for the Concord community.”
It’s not just that Koltookian is a strong leader. He also backs it up with his performance on the playing fields as well.
This year, he became an all-NLC selection in football, wrestling and track. He joins three other Concord athletes to do that over the last 30 years: Thaddeus Molnar (football, wrestling and track in 1995-96), David Yoder (football, basketball and baseball in 2007-08) — and Shafer, who did it in football, basketball and track in 2002-03.
“Before the conference meet, (coach Shafer) had mentioned it to me, and he was like, ‘Are you going to do it?’ And I said, ‘I’m going to try. That’s the goal,’” Koltookian recalled.
After Friday, Koltookian will shift his complete focus to college football. He committed to Hillsdale College (Michigan) back in December, and he has high aspirations for himself once he steps on campus.
“I really want to start or play my freshman year,” said Koltookian, who plays linebacker on defense. “I don’t know about not wanting to get redshirted, but I definitely want to see the field. It’s a big goal of mine.”
Before he heads north, though, there is one last time for Koltookian to put on the Concord uniform. It’s been a decorated career both on and off the field for the senior, who hopes he has shown how much fun being a multi-sport athlete can be.
“I hope that other kids can look up and want to not necessarily fill my shoes, but I really hope that they feel the need to play other sports,” Koltookian said. “I really want all these kids to know they don’t have to specialize; they can play all these sports and still be just as good of athletes. I just really want to have that effect on the younger generation of athletes.”