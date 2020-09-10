SYRACUSE — One of the oldest golf courses in the area will be closing at the end of the month.
South Shore Golf Club, located on Ind. 13 south of Syracuse, has been sold to DP&P Investments. Plans are for the course to remain open until Wednesday, Sept. 30. The course is slated to close that day and the land will no longer be used as a golf course.
According to the Phil Hahn Realty and Auction website, the property was listed at $1.6 million.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, Polk Auction will be selling off all of the golf equipment.
Goshen High School boys golf coach Brent Randall is a Wawasee High School graduate who has spent a lot of time at South Shore.
“For me personally it’s sad. I grew up on the course,” he said. “I played my high school golf there and worked there for four or five summers. I did everything from working in the pro shop to helping maintain the course.”
Dick Tuttle, according to the South Shore website, is the man credited with the development on the golf course. Tuttle developed Willowbrook Golf Club in Indianapolis and, in 1924, he and his son Carl Tuttle formed a partnership with Roy Brown, a successful local farmer, with the Tuttles providing the financial resources and Brown the land. The course was built on 125 acres of the Brown farm.
The other main course in the Syracuse area is Maxwelton Golf Club. Construction on the course began in 1928 and the course was ready for play in 1930.
“Syracuse at one time was a town of 36 golf holes,” Randall said. “Now there will be 18 at Maxwelton and nine at Wawasee Golf Club.”
One question with South Shore’s closing is where will the Wawasee and West Noble high school boys and girls teams play?
“At one time, the schools used both South Shore and Maxwelton," Randall said. "The boys would play one course and the girls the other and the following year they would switch.”
South Shore will be the third area course to close this season, joining Christiana Creek Country and Old Orchard Golf Course.
“When things were good back in the 1980s, golf overbuilt. Now there are more places for golfers to play than there are golfers,” Randall added.
The formal opening of South Shore was in the spring of 1932.
Former PGA touring pro Tommy Armour brought a foursome to play in the opening tourney.
Armour won 25 times on the PGA Tour and was a winner of three of golf’s major championships: the 1927 U.S. Open, the 1930 PGA, and the 1931 (British) Open Championship.
He shot 33-33—66 in the opening tourney, which stood as the course record for many years.
The course had to be redesigned in 1942 when the State Highway Department altered Ind. 13 and took part of the course. During this time, Carl Tuttle bought Brown’s share of the partnership and moved to the Syracuse area permanently. In 1946, Tuttle died in a sailboat accident on Lake Wawasee and his mother-in-law, Blanche Mason, took over managerial duties at the club.
Tom Tuttle, a grandson of Carl, became the owner/manager in 1971. Among the many improvements he made were enlarging the clubhouse, adding an open-air pavilion (seats 400-plus) and a practice facility. He also hosted numerous company picnics and corporate events.
The clubhouse had to be rebuilt when a fire destroyed it in 1992. The clubhouse reopened in 1993.
The course was sold to V. Richard Miller in 1998. He owned it until 2000 when club professional Darrell Krugman bought it. Krugman was killed in an automobile accident on his way to the course in 2005. His wife, Kelly, and her father, Jim Brooks, have been running the club since.
