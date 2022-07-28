The Goshen News is excited to announce that we will be including Elkhart, Elkhart Christian Academy and Jimtown high schools once again into our regular high school sports coverage. This is the first time in nearly a decade that the News has considered those three schools as part of its coverage area.
The change will go into effect for the 2022-23 school sports season, which begins this Monday, Aug. 1 with the start of the girls golf season.
After evaluation of our sports coverage area, The Goshen News will now have 12 high schools in their official sports coverage area: Bethany Christian, Concord, Elkhart, Elkhart Christian Academy, Fairfield, Goshen, Jimtown, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble and Westview.