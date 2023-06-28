The recent air quality issues in northern Indiana caused by wildfires in Canada is having its affect on summer practices and scrimmages for high school teams.
Multiple outdoor sporting fixtures were either altered, postponed or canceled altogether due to the worsening air quality. According to AirNow.gov, the air quality was still in the “unhealthy” range as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Because of that, the website recommended limiting the amount of outdoor activity a person engaged in.
Northridge canceled all outdoor events scheduled for the school early Wednesday. Some of the youth camps set to take place Thursday too were rescheduled as part of the decision.
One notable scrimmage that Northridge was set to host Wednesday night was a football showcase with the Raiders, Concord, Leo and New Haven. This was set to be the first “Northern Lakes Conference vs. Northeast 8 Conference Showdown” and include some strong competition and players from all four teams.
Northridge Athletic Director Ryan Bales explained the process for calling off events Wednesday.
“It’s a tough call because we know the importance of summer activities, but ultimately, it’s about the safety of our kids and coaches and spectators,” Bales said. “We just got to a point (Wednesday) where we were leaning on our trainers (Alexis Holthues and Taylor Klimach) and Dr. (Nicholas) DeFauw at Goshen Physicians for their input.
“Even for them, I think it’s fairly new territory as well. We have heat index, we have lightning; those weather-related issues, we feel like we can handle them and they’re pretty straight-forward. When you get into this, though, it’s just leaning on your gut a little bit and keeping a perspective on the time of year it us and understanding that it’s June. Maybe if this was August, we might be in a different situation.”
Another football scrimmage that was called off involved Fairfield, Manchester and Prairie Heights in Brushy Prairie. Instead, Fairfield held a weight room session in the evening to make up for the lost scrimmage.
Falcon coach Matt Thacker expressed displeasure in the situation.
“It’s frustrating,” Thacker said. “I grew up in Indianapolis and we had air quality issues down there. It’d be 95 degrees, 100% humidity and the air quality wouldn’t be great, and yet we never missed a day. There were no guidelines back then. It’s just unfortunate for the kids.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations has guidelines for playing in poor air quality. Those tend to be more useful for states on the west coach, especially California and Oregon that are susceptible to its own wildfire issues.
No guidelines exist in Indiana, however, given the issue rarely arises. According to our reporting partners at WNDU-TV, this week’s air quality is the worst rated for the area since 1999.
Thacker pointed to his team being able to practice outside Tuesday — a day that also saw bad air quality — as a reason why they still should’ve been able to play Wednesday.
“It’s June — yeah, you’re trying to get some stuff in, but most of our conditioning was done inside (Tuesday), and it was planned that way,” Thacker said. “When we went outside, it was more schematic stuff. It’s walkthroughs and trying to figure things out. You’re coaching up young kids, so you’re not going fast. … It’s not like us football coaches are heartless dudes or anything. We recognize what’s going on. But at the same time, you know, I ran five miles (Tuesday) and I was OK.”
The air quality is expected to get better overnight Wednesday and be back to normal levels Thursday.
Most teams are winding down summer activities anyway this week, as the IHSAA has a moratorium week from July 1-9 that prohibits any school-sanctioned camps, practices or scrimmages from happening. Activities then resume July 10, with the first official practices for most teams then getting to take place July 31.
While postponing activities wasn’t an easy decision, in Bales’ mind, it was the correct one.
“You just have to take it as you go,” Bales said. “Ultimately, the decision is we want to give our kids the best opportunity. Even with our youth camps — do you take them indoors to play soccer and baseball, or do we move it to July and give them a chance to get out on our great soccer field and beautiful baseball field? That’s what it really came down to. We just wanted to do what’s best for the health of everyone.”