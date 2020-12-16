The following is a letter submitted by Goshen football coach Kyle Park and softball coach Brent Kulp. It has only been edited for grammatical purposes.
On behalf of the Goshen High School Football and Softball Teams, we would like to thank all those that donated to the 1st Annual RedHawk Christmas Food Drive. The financial support this year was amazing and far exceeded our expectations. The generous support of our players, coaches, GCS staff members, and community members made this possible. We would also like to thank Welch Packaging and Leatherman Supply for their help with boxes to pack the food and a truck to deliver the food.
We were able to feed 63 families this year, with each family receiving two large boxes of food weighing approx. 56lbs and totaling $90-$100 on average. In total, we were able to deliver 3,528lbs of food for families of GCS students. Thank you again for a successful food drive and supporting families in need this holiday season. Great job Goshen. Proud to be a RedHawk!
