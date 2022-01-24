The Goshen News would like to issue the following correction regarding Lakeland wrestler Ben Miller and how many career wins he has, in relation to the most all-time in program history. The error came in our story from the NECC wrestling tournament that was posted online Saturday night and ran in Monday's print edition of the newspaper.
Lakeland High School senior wrestler Ben Miller won his third Northeast Corner Conference title this past Saturday, Jan. 22 at Lakeland.
Winning at 145 pounds, Miller moved to 37-2 on the 2021-22 season. His win career total was given incorrectly in the story, however, as the number written in the story (138) was based on a number Lakeland coaches and staff had used as a projection for Miller if he wouldn't have missed any meets during the 2020-21 season due to its COVID-19 cancellations. According to Lakeland head coach Kevin Watkins, Miller currently has 118 wins. He won 26 as a freshman, 28 as a sophomore and 27 as a junior to go along with his 37 wins (and counting) this season.
Ehren Misner, a 1991 graduate, still holds the career and single-season win records at 136 and 41.
Miller has surpassed the previous school record for single-season takedowns with 74. The old record was 71.
The Goshen News apologizes for this error.
