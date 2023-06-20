2023 The Goshen News Sports Awards Show

...Air Quality Alert for Wednesday June 21st...
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Wednesday June 21st...to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...
Berrien...Cass
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead
to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles
or topping off when refueling...using gasoline powered lawn
equipment...and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities
include...car pooling...biking to work...delaying or combining
errands...and using water based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults...and persons
with respiratory diseases such as asthma...limit prolonged
outdoor exertion.
For further information...please see the Michigan Department of;
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at...;
http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.