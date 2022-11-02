THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Bethany Christian at West Noble, 7:30 p.m. 

Elkhart at Oregon-Davis, 7:30 p.m.

LaVille at Jimtown, 7:30 p.m.

NorthWood at SB Riley, 7:30 p.m.

Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you