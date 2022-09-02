Saturday, Sept. 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m., FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
12:30 p.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m., ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan
12 p.m., ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College
12 p.m., BTN — Buffalo at Maryland
12 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at Navy
12 p.m., ESPN — NC State at East Carolina
12 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.
12 p.m., FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa
12 p.m., SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA
3:30 p.m., ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta
3:30 p.m., ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami
3:30 p.m., BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska
3:30 p.m., CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at UTSA
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas
3:30 p.m., FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming
4 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at South Florida
4 p.m., SECN — Troy at Mississippi
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal
7 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Florida
7 p.m., FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — SMU at North Texas
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m., SECN — Utah St. at Alabama
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Kent St. at Washington
11 p.m., ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m., BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska
CYCLING
10 a.m., CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
4:30 p.m., NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
12 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston
7 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland
10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m., CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic
7:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
9:30 a.m., CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina
10 a.m., USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m., NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped)
September 4 AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
10 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
1 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
1:30 p.m., NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)
3:30 p.m., NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m., CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m., ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami
7 p.m., ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m., ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m., PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m., ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina
2 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Missouri
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m., BTN — Florida at Minnesota
2 p.m., ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford
CYCLING
10 a.m., CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
1:30 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m., PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
4:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m., ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
RODEO
2 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m., USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
5:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3
3 p.m., ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3
YOUTH BASEBALL
5 p.m., CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.
Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or {span}574-533-2151, ext. {span}240326.{/span}{/span} Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.