Saturday, Sept. 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m., FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

12:30 p.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m., ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

12 p.m., ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College

12 p.m., BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

12 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

12 p.m., ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

12 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

12 p.m., FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

12 p.m., SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA

3:30 p.m., ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

3:30 p.m., ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

3:30 p.m., BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska

3:30 p.m., CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at UTSA

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

3:30 p.m., FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m., FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

4 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

4 p.m., SECN — Troy at Mississippi

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal

7 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Florida

7 p.m., FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — SMU at North Texas

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m., SECN — Utah St. at Alabama

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

11 p.m., ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m., BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska

CYCLING

10 a.m., CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m., NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

12 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston

7 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland

10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m., CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

9:30 a.m., CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

10 a.m., USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

11 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m., NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped)

September 4 AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

1 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m., NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m., NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m., CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta

BOXING

8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m., ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

7 p.m., ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m., ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m., PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m., ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina

2 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Missouri

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m., BTN — Florida at Minnesota

2 p.m., ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford

CYCLING

10 a.m., CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

1:30 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m., PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

4:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m., ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

2 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m., USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

5:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3

3 p.m., ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3

YOUTH BASEBALL

5 p.m., CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.

Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or {span}574-533-2151, ext. {span}240326.{/span}{/span} Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.

