in related-content
20220307-spt-aotwnote
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Edna C. Hochstetler, 74, Shipshewana, died Sunday. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, at Maple Grove Church, Topeka. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
GOSHEN [mdash] Gertie Mae Schwartz, 92, Goshen, died at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at her residence. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Shipshewana, to David J. and Mary Ann (Weirich) Kaufman. On Dec. 16, 1954, in Shipshewana, she married Amos L. Schwartz, he died Feb. 25, 2020. Surviving are t…
LIGONIER [mdash] Amy Rose Miller, 14, Ligonier, died unexpectedly of a short illness on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born July 10, 2007, daughter of Merle and Mary Miller, Ligonier. She was an eighth grader at Sunny Slope School and attended The Old Order Amish Church. Surviving with par…
Most Popular
Articles
- Clairification
- Baugo teacher arrested following Feb 25 incident
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fairfield shakes off odd start, beats Bremen by double digits
- POLICE NEWS: Escape attempt foiled at Elkhart County jail
- POLICE NEWS: Officers make multiple OWI arrests
- Baugo teacher no longer working at school following Friday incident
- POLICE NEWS: Goshen man arrested on OWI, drug charges
- Officers respond to reported child molestation, fatal overdose
- Goshen man facing attempted murder charge has initial hearing
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 2022 sectional brackets revealed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.