Over the last week, we were able to present our 2022 Goshen News Sports Awards winners with their trophies! Congratulations to all who won honors for their accomplishments during the 2021-22 season!
2022 Goshen News Sports Awards winners receive trophies
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
- Updated
