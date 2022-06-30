Qualification to pitch horseshoe at the 2022 Elkhart County Fair will be Sat., July 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun., July 10 from noon to 4 p.m. All you have to do is show up at the horseshoe courts in the fairgrounds and pitch 50 shoes so you can be put in the correct class during fair week. The cost is $8 and you get a ticket for the fair.
There will be cornhole at the fair on Sat., July 23. The first tournament sign ups begin at 8:30 a.m., and the contest will start at 9 a.m. Then, sign up for the second tournament begin at 12:30 p.m., with competition starting at 1 p.m. This is for partners and costs $5 a person. The tournament is double elimination. This is for amateur cornhole players that love to play cornhole at picnics and other gatherings.
If there are any questions about these two contests, please email Judy Good at goodjudy09@gmail.com.