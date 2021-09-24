20210925-spt-hsfb-areascoreboard Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Mishawaka 24 at Concord 38Warsaw 42 at Goshen 0NorthWood 42 at Northridge 8Plymouth 19 at Wawasee 21 Angola 14 at Fairfield 26Central Noble 27 at Lakeland 14SB St. Joseph 6 at Elkhart 37West Noble 20 at Garrett 19 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags West Fairfield Joseph Lakeland Elkhart Plymouth Garrett Noble Goshen Angola Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries PHELAN, Shirley Sep 4, 1935 - Sep 22, 2021 Gibson, Jack RICHARDSON, Robert Jul 6, 1930 - Sep 21, 2021 FREDRICKSON, Lovina Oct 15, 1928 - Sep 23, 2021 HELTON, Rocky Lynn Aug 20, 1962 - Sep 22, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCheese hamburger casserole a big hitBaker goes rogue on bread puddingGoshen Police respond to strangulationGoshen's first dog park opensPOLICE NEWS: Crash kills local woman in TennesseeFormer teacher in sex crimes case plans to make insanity defenseNew Burlington store opens in GoshenPOLICE NEWS: Man alleges shots were fired at him in GoshenCounty Council won't allow grant application for health educatorsFour awards for Goshen HS band at invitational Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.