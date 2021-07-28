Editor's Note

Due to finishing past print deadline, Wednesday's 3-on-3 basketball tournament action will run in Friday's paper with story and results being available at goshennews.com/sports on Thursday morning. We apologize for the inconvenience.

IN RELATED CONTENT

Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or {span}574-533-2151, ext. {span}240326.{/span}{/span} Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you