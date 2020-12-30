For a complete roundup of local prep scores from Wednesday, visit our website, goshennews.com/sports.
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Joe R. Shinn, 93, of Shipshewana, passed away holding his wife's hand on Dec. 22, 2020. He was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on Dec. 20, 1927, to the late Clyde and Ester Shinn. Joe proudly joined the Navy during World War II and served in the Philippines when the war ended …
GOSHEN [mdash] Richard Evans Jr., 75, died at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are his wife, Edna; daughter, Charity Howland, Elkhart; son, Richard R. Evans III, Goshen; five grandchildren; siblings, Larry, Ronnie, Susan Goins, Etta Pruitt and Kathy (Denny) Burden. www.rrefh.com.
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Sarah Mae Hochstetler, 76, of Shipshewana, died at 12:14 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital following a short illness. She was born Aug. 31, 1944, in LaGrange County, to Amos W. and Edna (Weaver) Hochstetler. She is survived by her four sisters, Esther Mil…
