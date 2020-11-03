COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wisconsin-Purdue game canceled
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off as COVID-19 cases within their team continue to rise.
School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the program’s total number of active cases to 27. That includes 15 players and 12 staffers.
Neither game will be rescheduled, and all team-related activities remain paused indefinitely.
The 27 active cases all have arisen since Oct. 24, the day after Wisconsin’s season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois. Ten players and 11 staffers have tested positive over the last seven days.
This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the outbreak. The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31. They called that game off on Oct. 28, the same day they announced that coach Paul Chryst had tested positive.
Lawrence will travel with Clemson to ND
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus.
Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive for COVID-19.
“This week, he's going to be Coach Lawrence,” Swinney said.
Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team's 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday.
Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise.
The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years.
Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
NFL
Broncos execs test positive for COVID-19
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.
The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.
The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. Others at the team's headquarters also have been infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.
