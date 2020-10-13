SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Chris A. Yoder, 85, of Shipshewana, died at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1935, in LaGrange County, to Amos J. and Katie (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Nov. 15, 1955, in Shipshewana, he married Katie J. Beachy. She survives. Survivors in a…