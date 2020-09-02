NCAA FOOTBALL
ND-Wake game moved from Charlotte
Wake Forest says its Sept. 26 football game against No. 10 Notre Dame will move from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Demon Deacons’ home field in Winston-Salem.
The school announced the move Wednesday. A day earlier, the school said it would not host fans to open the football and other fall sports seasons for home competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, that affected only one football game: the Sept. 12 opener against top-ranked Clemson. Notre Dame’s visit two weeks later will give the Demon Deacons a second home game in September, though the school says it doesn’t anticipate being able to host fans for that game, either.
NCAA BASKETBALL
IU announces hiring of new assistant
Indiana announced the hire of Kenya Hunter as co-associate head basketball coach Wednesday.
Hunter will share the associate coach role with Tom Ostrom, who has been on IU coach Archie Miller’s staff since he was hired by the Hoosiers in 2017.
Hunter comes to IU from Connecticut, where he continued his reputation as a strong recruiter with Northeast ties and as a developer of big men. At UConn, Hunter helped sophomore center Josh Carlton earn the American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player Award for 2018-19 and developed freshman Akok Akok into one of the nation’s leading shot blockers last season.
“Kenya is the full package when it comes to the profession,” Miller said in a statement. “He’s a great teacher and developer on and off the floor. His ability to relate to players and make them better is second to none.”
Hunter also has Big Ten ties as a former assistant coach at Nebraska (2013-18) and Big East ties as a former Georgetown assistant (2007-13). He was a point guard at Duquesne and began his coaching career there from 1998-2000. He also was the director of basketball ops at North Carolina State (2000-04) during the period Miller played there.
“He’s experienced success from some of the best coaches and programs in the ACC, A-10, Big East and Big Ten, which will make an impact immediately on us,” Miller said.
Hunter replaces Bruiser Flint, who left to take an assistant coaching job at Kentucky.
