2020 IN REVIEW: COVID-19, state champs highlight memorable 2020 in local sports

The year 2020 is one most people will never forget, whether they’d like to or not. The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the world since mid-March, affecting nearly everything people do. This includes sports, as all sports were shut down from mid-March until at least June.
Locally, COVID-19 impacted sports as well. There were other things that happened this year, though, that also made 2020 a year to remember. Here are the 10 biggest things to happen in the local sports scene in 2020.
1. COVID-19’s impact on sports — There were numerous key dates and events that COVID-19 had a direct impact on the local sports scene. Here are a few:
—March 13 — The sports world in Indiana stopped on Friday, March 13, 2020. After initially saying the boys basketball state tournament would continue with limited fans, the IHSAA commissioner postponed the tournament completely on the 13th. One week later, the tournament was officially canceled. It was the first time since the tournament began in 1911 that a state champion was not crowned.
Locally, Northridge and NorthWood were set to compete in regionals at Michigan City and New Castle, respectively.
“I feel for our whole program and community, but I really feel for the seniors,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said on March 19. “The time that they put in; they’re not going to get another shot at this. To not get to compete for what you earned — we understand why, but it’s still frustrating and saddening; the whole situation is. It’s just hard to put into words.”
“I’m crushed for our seniors to have not been able to complete this high school tournament,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe added on March 19. “Young kids grow up wanting to play in a regional, wanting to play in semistate, have a chance to play in a state championship. And, unforeseen circumstances have taken that opportunity away.”
—August 6-7 — Just when it seemed we were going to have high school sports in Elkhart County, we didn’t. But then we did again. The 24-hour stretch from the night of Aug. 6 to the afternoon of Aug. 7 wound up defining the fall sports season in Elkhart County.
It started that Thursday with Goshen Community Schools announcing that all in-person schooling would be shut down until Sept. 28. This was in response to a recommendation by the Elkhart County Health Department. Gradually, all of the other public schools in the county started making similar announcements, with some also saying there’d be no sports through Sept. 28 as well. Social media erupted, with players, coaches and parents all rallying to keep the sports season alive.
A protest was organized for the early afternoon of Aug. 7 outside the ECHD building. Hundreds of people gathered in support of in-person school and sports continuing.
“Sports and school mean a lot to me, especially just the brotherhood,” said Northridge senior Ibrahim Khaoucha at the protest on Aug. 7, referencing to his teammates. “These are my brothers.”
Around 4 p.m. that day, an official order from ECHD Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said that in-person school would resume, but extracurriculars and sports couldn’t compete in formal practices or games for two weeks. The first Friday of high school football games for county schools was canceled as a result of the order. High school sports were played, though, which was a victory in itself.
—Concord football forfeits in tourney — While almost every team missed a game in the fall or winter sports season due to COVID-19, all but one team from the area had their season end because of it. That team was the Concord football team, who had to forfeit its Class 5A, Sectional 10 semifinal game against South Bend Adams due to COVID-19 contact tracing forcing numerous Minutemen players into quarantine.
“Very difficult to put your finger on how you feel,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said when the news happened on Oct. 30. “Very, very difficult to pinpoint emotions right now. There are several kids from our team that I haven’t seen since (Oct. 26). We already had 14 or 15 kids quarantined. It’s, obviously, not good. The fact I can’t even be with the kids right now ... it’s very difficult to put into words how you feel.”
—Athletic directors get sick from the virus — West Noble AD Tom Schermerhorn and Fairfield AD Mark Hofer both had very serious battles with the virus that has taken control of the world this year.
Schermerhorn was diagnosed with coronavirus right at the beginning of the pandemic. He was eventually placed on a ventilator at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne on March 31, and there were concerns if Schermerhorn was going to survive or not.
Fortunately, Schermerhorn’s condition started slowly improving. He was eventually taken off the ventilator and was released from the hospital on April 25. He was welcomed home by hundreds of people in the West Noble High School parking lot, cheering him on as his wife, DeeDee, drove through the lanes of cars.
“What I found out — between our police officers and our EMTs and nurses and our therapists — they’re doing it every day. They don’t have to do it, but they choose to. I’m humbled that people would put themselves out there,” Schermerhorn said on April 25. “People are so good. There are everyday people that are being so selfless with their lives. That’s the part that I’ve walked away from, thinking, ‘Wow, that’s awesome that they’re doing this every day and they’re still doing this every day.’”
Hofer’s battle with the virus came more recently. After being sent into quarantine as a close contact, Hofer tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16. Eight days later, Hofer collapsed in his room. His wife, Joyce, eventually called 9-1-1 and had him taken to a hospital. It ended up being a life-saving phone call, as Hofer said the doctors told him there would’ve been a good chance he would have died if he wasn’t taken to the hospital.
Doctors ultimately determined a blood clot near his heart led to Hofer having a heart attack. He spent another week-plus at Elkhart General Hospital. He was released in early November and has stayed home from work since then. He’s taking blood thinning medicine to help recover.
“It’s been scary,” Hofer said on Oct. 26. “Quite honestly, there’s some things that I have to evaluate in my life, in terms of what I’m doing. I mean, I’m 58 now. There are just some things I have to look at pretty closely; I’m not exactly Tiny Tim, obviously.”
2. NorthWood girls basketball wins the Class 3A state championship — This might be the first time in local newspaper history where a state champion doesn’t top the year-end list. Everything that happened after NorthWood won the Class 3A girls basketball state championship on Feb. 29, though, dominated what 2020 would be defined by.
That doesn’t take away from what the Black Swish accomplished, of course. A 28-3 season, capped off with a 37-29 victory over Salem to win the program’s second state championship (first one was in 1999). Anchored by a relenting defense, NorthWood beat Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, Knox and Benton Central before defeating Salem for the title.
Seniors Maddy Payne, Kate Rulli, Reagan Hartman and Karlie Fielstra ended their high school careers on top. Payne also won the state’s Mental Attitude Award.
“We may not be a team that are going to have (NCAA) D1 players or a number of Indiana All-Stars, but we are state champions,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said after the state championship game on Feb. 29. “I am over the moon for these girls, my assistant coaches, our administrators and our community.”
3. Charlie Yoder sets scoring records at Westview — One of the area’s most prolific scorers saw his career come to a close in Westview’s Charlie Yoder. The four-year varsity player finished with 2,163 points, which was 27th all time on the state scoring list at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Yoder now also owns the scoring record in Westview program history, as well as the most blocked shots (144). He’s also second in rebounds (744), assists (392) and steals (254). He was named an Indiana All-Star in 2020, the first player in Westview history to receiver that honor.
“To be the first player from your school is special,” Yoder said on April 9. “Some of the older Westview players probably got robbed of the chance since it’s a smaller school. You go to all these gyms and see framed All-Star jerseys and now my jersey will be on display. Little kids can look at the jersey and see they can do anything as long as you work hard.”
4. NorthWood, Concord girls golf make history — For the first time in Northern Lakes Conference history, two girls golf teams advanced to the state tournament in the same year as NorthWood and Concord played in the final round of the season at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
NorthWood has been one of the top programs in the area the last decade, as 2020 marked their fifth state appearance since 2013. Led by juniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss, the Panthers finished 12th out of 15 teams at state. Also competing at state for NorthWood were senior Abbie Richner and sophomores Riley Kitson and Kira Schrock.
“It says our kids are really committed to buying into our program,” said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder of this year’s success following the state invite on Oct. 3. “… It says a lot about their character; that they’re willing to say, ‘OK, we’re going to listen and try our absolute best.’”
Meanwhile, Concord was the surprise team of the season. They snapped NorthWood’s 57-match NLC winning streak, ultimately winning the NLC outright. The additions of seniors Brooke Watson and Belle Brunner allowed the Minutemen to have the best season in program history, finishing 14th in their first appearance at the state invite. Also competing at the state finals for Concord were seniors Evelyn Theinert and Gracie Tucker, and junior Rayna Boessler.
“The experience will last a lifetime,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said on Oct. 3. “I have no complaints. I’m just full of pride for this team and how much they’ve gelled and the friendships that have been developed. I am so proud of this team. At the end of two days — yeah, the scores might not reflect what we did this season, but it sure has been a fantastic season. To be top-15 in the state … it is fantastic to be a part of that. I can’t ask for anything else.”
5. Northridge girls swimming places fourth at state — It was another strong season for the Northridge girls swimming program, as they finished fourth in the 2019-20 state finals.
The Raiders had the following swimmers compete at the state meet: seniors Mackenzie Weber and Jenna Nethercutt; juniors Elsa Fretz and Anna Yeater; sophomores Ingrid Fretz, Kaitlin Simons, Jiselle Miller and Evie Long; and freshmen Americis Ingling and Sydney Nethercutt. They medaled in eight of the 12 races, including all three relays races.
“How can we be upset with fourth place? We are going up against schools that have three or four times as many students as we do,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said following the state meet on Feb. 16. “It’s wasn’t quite our goal. There were a couple of areas where we could have done better, but for the most part the girls did everything we asked of them. Our swims were good and so were our times.”
6. NorthWood’s Jake Lone finishes second at 182 pounds in wrestling — While the NorthWood wrestling team didn’t achieve any postseason success as a team, senior Jake Lone made a run all the way to the state finals in the 182-pound weight class. Lone ultimately lost to Mishawaka’s Joseph Walker in the finals, 5-2, but it capped off a season where the senior went 41-3.
“I learned to never take anything for granted and leave it all on the mat,” said Lone after the finals on Feb. 23.
Lone stood on the IHSAA podium three times in his career, placing eighth at 170 in 2018 and sixth at 182 in 2019.
7. Goshen boys cross country advances to state — For the first time since 2014, the Goshen boys cross country team advanced to the state tournament. Anchored by juniors Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston, the RedHawks won NLC and regional titles before placing fifth at semistate and 13th at the state final out of 24 teams. Johnston earned All-State honors with a 13th place finish individually in the state race.
Other runners competing for Goshen at state were sophomore Tommy Claxton, senior Ryan Diaz, junior Tyler Wiese, sophomore Oliver Biek and junior Logan Harkenrider.
“We went through a lot of change, from having to run without Tommy and Cole at sectionals and to run without Adrian Mora at state,” Goshen coach Mike Wynn said following the state meet on Oct. 31. “A lot of guys stepped up to fill those spots.”
8. NorthWood boys soccer wins first ever regional title — After not having won a sectional since 2014, the NorthWood boys soccer team won both sectional and regional championships in the fall. They defeated Lakeland, West Noble and Angola in the sectional before defeating South Bend St. Joseph in the regional final. They had a bye to the regional final after their semifinal opponent, Hammond Clark, had to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Panthers then pushed Fort Wayne Canterbury to the limited in the Class 2A northern semistate before falling, 1-0 (3-2 PKs) to the Cavaliers. NorthWood finished the season with a 15-4-3 record. Two of the program’s greatest players of all time were also on the roster, as seniors Andre De Freitas and Sebastian Guillen are first and second in program history in career points scored with 162 and 158 points, respectively.
“Phenomenally proud of these guys,” NorthWood coach Brad Duerksen said following the semistate loss on Oct. 24. “They’re just a great group of guys. It’s the best soccer team I’ve coached in 24 years, and that’s saying a lot. Not just talent wise, but the effort they gave; just their work ethic all year, their attitude. It’s just been a pleasure to coach them more than anything.”
9. Fairfield volleyball repeats as regional champs — After an up-and-down regular season that featured multiple pauses due to COVID-19, the Fairfield volleyball team caught fire at the end of the season. They defeated Central Noble, Westview and Prairie Heights to win the sectional, then followed that by knocking off Andrean and Rochester the next weekend to repeat as Class 3A regional champs. The Falcons then played an epic semistate match against Wapahani, where Fairfield fell in a five-set thriller.
Senior Madisyn Steele led the team in kills with 309, while junior Sydney Stutsman had 795 assists. Fairfield finished with a 20-15 record.
“I think the grit that this team has and they never gave up; they’re really hard workers,” said Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger of what she’ll remember from the 2020 team following the semistate loss on Oct. 31. “They’re tough, good leaders.”
10. Northridge, NorthWood boys basketball bring home sectional titles — We’ll never know what would’ve happened with Northridge and NorthWood in the rest of the tournament, but one thing is for certain: both ended their seasons with wins.
Northridge ended its season on a 16-game winning streak, culminating with a 60-38 thrashing of Warsaw to win the Class 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart. Meanwhile, NorthWood won a Class 3A sectional on their home court, defeating Wawasee in the title game. Northridge ended its season with a 21-5 record, while the Panthers finished 18-6.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Northridge wrestling wins sectional and regional titles; Fairfield football goes undefeated in the regular season; Westview boys tennis repeats as regional champions; Goshen College alum Katie Sowers coaches in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFERS IN STATE TOURNAMENTS IN 2020 (not listed above)
Girls swimming: Concord — seniors Gabriella Sponseller, Brooke Farnham, Brooklyn Messenger; sophomores Grace Brenneman, Kiran Stauffer; freshmen Ella Lantz, Isabella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz. Wawasee — senior Ella Park; junior Rileigh Atwood; sophomore Cammy Kryder; freshmen Alexis Mishler, Kiah Farrington.
Boys swimming: Concord — senior Hayden Gill; junior Will Harris; sophomore Derek Angel; freshmen Thomas Brunner, Brayden Sollars. Northridge — seniors Joey Garberick, Turner Koch; junior Luke Dibley; sophomore Tristin Bratt. NorthWood — senior Caden Jenkins.
Wrestling: Goshen senior Jose Rosales (285 pounds); Wawasee senior Garrett Stuckman (152) and junior Jace Alexander (126); Northridge junior Ibrahim Khaoucha (195).
Girls golf: Lakeland senior Madison Keil
Boys cross country: Westview seniors Spencer Carpenter and Remington Carpenter; Northridge sophomore Jaxson Miller.
Girls cross country: NorthWood junior Kaitlin Burden; Northridge sophomore Hayley Hile