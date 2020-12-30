The official title of Friday’s contest between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama is the “College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game.” This would seem to indicate the game would be being played at the Rose Bowl stadium, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide are the heavy favorites to leave the Lone Star State with a victory. It would be their fifth CFP semifinal victory and advance them to their eighth national championship game appearance under head coach Nick Saban.
Meanwhile, an upset victory for the Fighting Irish would put them in a position to win a national title for the first time since 1988. It would also be the first major bowl victory for the program since the 1994 Cotton Bowl over Texas A&M.
Can Notre Dame pull off the biggest upset in CFP history? Or will the Tide cruise into the title game on Jan. 11? Here’s two things each team needs to do to emerge victorious in Friday’s Rose Bowl Game.
NOTRE DAME WINS IF…
They control the time of possession: Alabama’s offense averages nearly 50 points a game. Notre Dame averages 35 a game. Simply put, the Irish need to keep this game as low scoring as possible to have a chance at pulling off the upset.
Keeping the score low starts with controlling the clock. Notre Dame can do that with its stellar running game, featuring running back Kyren Williams and an offensive line that had three AP All-America selections this week. The Irish average 218 yards rushing per game, with Williams at 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Being able to break through a stingy Alabama defense will be huge for the Irish in terms of controlling the pace of the game.
“It just comes back to the details,” Notre Dame right guard Tommy Kraemer said. “It’s not one thing or two things; its just being detailed in everything we do, whether it’s watching a little bit more film or getting in a little bit more drills after practice. It always come down to the details at our position, and I think we’ve done a great job of that this week and will continue doing that moving forward.”
They can get pressure with a four-man pass rush: With the number of weapons the Crimson Tide offense has, its paramount that the Irish can drop back as many players into coverage to take away throwing lanes for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. This means that the Notre Dame defensive line needs to be productive without the assistance of blitzing linebackers and defensive backs coming in from behind them.
Its four seniors starting up front for the Irish in defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes, along with defensive tackles Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Ogundeji leads the team with 5.5 sacks, while backup defensive end Isaiah Foskey is second with 4.5. Hayes has three sacks, Tagovailoa-Amosa 2.5 and Hinish two on the season. Overall, Notre Dame has recorded 30 sacks in 2020, 15th most in the country.
With Alabama not having its normal starting center in Landon Dickerson, the Irish front-four has to take advantage of every opportunity they get.
“For me, as a competitor, I love to compete against the best,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “I love to just see where I fall, in terms of competing against one of the best offensive lines we’ll probably see all season. As far as goals go, I definitely just want to focus on getting our game plan down; really just honing in on little tendencies that this offensive line can give us and capitalize off of those opportunities.”
ALABAMA WINS IF…
The stars play like stars: There’s a reason why the Crimson Tide are near-three touchdown favorites. Players like Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith have carved up defenses this season, and Alabama’s defense — led by cornerback Patrick Surtain and linebacker Dylan Moses — has been stifling most of the time.
If the big-time players for the Tide play like they’ve played all season, it will be a long night for the Fighting Irish.
“When my number is called, (my goal) is just performing at the best I can,” Harris said. “Whatever that is, between passing and running, it’s just performing and doing that at a high caliber.”
Kyren Williams has nowhere to run: This relates to one of the ways Notre Dame can win the game. If Alabama shuts down the Irish rushing attack, then the Tide may cruise to victory.
Alabama has been good at stopping the run all season, only allowing 108 yards rushing per game on average. It will definitely be strength vs. strength when the Tide front-four line up against the Notre Dame offensive line.
“Every single game, we try to go out and make a statement as a defense in all area of our game,” Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said. “We don’t really have the fans out there to hype us up, but we’re always trying to play the game of football. It’s another opportunity to go out there and show the world what we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.