Wade Iams was confused as to what was going on.
The clock read 0:00, and he and his Notre Dame teammates rushed the field, celebrating the biggest win for the program in more than a decade. As soon as the celebration began, though, it ended.
Fighting Irish players and coaches were sent back to the sidelines. Seven seconds were put back on the clock. The football was placed inside the one-yard line. Their main rivals, No. 1 USC, would get to run one more play to try and win the game.
Most college football fans know what happened next. It’s a play that is simply known by two words: “Bush Push.”
That was the last time Notre Dame played the No. 1 team in the country — Oct. 15, 2005. That will change Saturday when the No. 4 Irish host No. 1 Clemson.
It’s now been 15 years since that all-time classic game between Notre Dame and USC was played in South Bend. A length of time between games of that magnitude that you rarely see at Notre Dame.
“It’s hard to believe that’s the last No. 1 team that they played,” Iams said.
Iams will never forget that game against USC — and all of the emotions that went into it.
GETTING TO ND
Iams was a three-year starting quarterback at Penn High School, leading the Kingsmen to the 2003 IHSAA Class 5A state championship game. While Penn lost in the title game, Iams was named the Class 5A Mental Attitude Award winner, given to an athlete competing in the state finals who “excel in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.”
Although Iams had a successful prep career, his stature — 5-9, 183 pounds — didn’t land him any major offers to continue playing football in college. Fortunately for Iams, he had a connection to the coaching staff at Notre Dame that allowed him to walk-on to the program.
“I played high school football with Brian Mattison, who is Greg Mattison’s son, who was the [defensive line coach] at Notre Dame at the time,” Iams said. “And so, in talking to him and working with Ty Willingham — who was the coach at the time — I ended up going right into fall camp on the team starting with freshman year.”
Iams transitioned to defensive back upon joining the football team. Following the 2004 season, Willingham was fired and Charlie Weis was brought in as the new head coach.
There was a lot of hype entering the 2005 season for the Fighting Irish. Although they were unranked at the beginning of the year, they quickly rose up the polls to No. 9 going into the Oct. 15, 2005, showdown with No. 1 USC. Notre Dame was 4-1 heading into the contest, while USC was riding a then-22 game winning streak into South Bend.
THE GAME, AND THE ‘BUSH PUSH’
USC had been ranked No. 1 in the polls for nearly two years. They had a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Matt Leinart and a future Heisman Trophy winning running back in Reggie Bush. They were the gold standard of college football at the time, having won back-to-back BCS national championships.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was trying to return to glory under junior quarterback Brady Quinn. They had lost to USC, 41-10, the year prior, but the 2005 game was in South Bend. It was a chance to prove the Irish were back on a national scale.
While the outside noise and excitement grew on campus, Iams noticed minimal change with the team the week leading up to the game.
“Programs are all about the routine and the regiment, so not a lot of the specific activities were changed — I’m sure that was intentional,” Iams said. “But you could just feel everything else changing around you.”
Iams, a sophomore at the time, worked on the scout team as a defensive back and safety. He was on the sidelines for the game, but did not play.
The game became an instant classic. There were five lead changes in total, including three in the final 5:09 of the game. The final lead change, though, is what’s most remembered.
On a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line and 23 seconds remaining, Leinart rolled out to his left. With no receivers open, he ran toward the corner of the end zone. He dove for the goal line, but was stopped short. The ball popped out of his hands and went out of bounds, but the clock kept rolling. Time ran out, and it appeared Notre Dame had won the game.
Quickly, though, the referees determined there was still seven seconds remaining when the ball went out of bounds. The Trojans had possession inside the one-yard line, giving them one last play to run. Leinart took the snap and tried to sneak into the end zone. He was initially stopped, but Bush pushed him across the goal line for the score with three seconds remaining.
USC 34, Notre Dame 31. The “Bush Push” became part of college football lore.
There were multiple emotional swings for Iams and the entire Notre Dame program at the end of the game. From the perspective on the sideline, though, there was more confusion than anything due to the previous play when Leinart had fumbled.
“Nobody really knew what was going on: whether an additional play happened, whether (Leinart) got in,” Iams said. “We rushed off the sidelines thinking we had won and time had ran out and he hadn’t gotten in. I think something people would not really realize is how confusing it was at the time — I suppose it took several minutes to get it all straightened out as to what exactly had happened.
“And, of course, you couldn’t see what was happening in the huge pile that was the ‘Bush Push.’ That was one of the biggest things I remember.”
Iams said the only atmosphere at Notre Dame Stadium he can remember being as electric as that one was the 1993 showdown against No. 1 Florida State.
“The Florida State game comes to mind as an analogy for what you think of as peaks in Notre Dame Stadium history,” Iams said.
FRONT LINES OF LUNG CANCER
Iams graduated from Notre Dame in 2008 with a bachelors in biological sciences. He then earned his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Michigan in 2012. He did postgraduate training at Vanderbilt University from 2012-15 and was a fellow in hematology and oncology at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University from 2016-18.
Currently, Iams is back at Vanderbilt, working with issues related to lung cancer. He said half of his job is working with patients who have the disease, and the other half is researching ways to better care for people with lung cancer, “mainly by monitoring cancer with blood tests and trying new treatment strategies with lung cancer.”
Iams said most of his job hasn’t been affected too much by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with most of the changes coming in the amount of personal protective equipment he and cancer doctors wear now while treating patients.
“For the most part, in lung cancer care, a lot of the patients have terminal cancer that needs treatment urgently,” Iams said.
Although he has a very busy life, he still follows the Irish a little bit.
“Definitely keep up with all of the games and, before the pandemic, had tried to make it back for at least once a year. … I don’t keep up with it as nearly as closely as I’ve been able to in the past, as far as many of the details and ins-and-outs on a week-to-week basis,” Iams said. “But certainly, I see how they’re doing and follow them along.”
As for a prediction for Saturday’s game against Clemson?
“Notre Dame will win,” the doctor said.
