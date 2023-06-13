GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Home & Family Arts Department offers Open Class Special Contests to anyone over the age of 8 years of age in the Michiana area. These special contests are a fun way to show creativity in cooking, baking and grilling, and even win a great prize sponsored by local businesses.
To enter the contests people do not need to register in advance. They just need to take their entries to the Home & Family Arts Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds the day of the contest.
The 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Fred Jessup has announced the President’s Item this year will be “Anything Goes with Cherries.”
To participate in this contest, people should take their entry and recipe to check-in on July 20 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Open judging begins around 11:15 a.m. The winning entry will be awarded a prize of $10 from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
A “Fresh Salsa” contest will take place July 22. People are invited to mix up their winning fruit and/or tomato salsa recipes and let the judges choose their favorites. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. with judging to begin at noon. Awards are sponsored by Richmond’s Feed Service.
Saturday will also feature the “Dairy Delicious” contest. People can enter their favorite party food, main dish or dessert. Their entry must contain at least two dairy foods such as milk, cream, cream cheese, cheese, or ice cream. Each entry should have at least six servings. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m. Judging will begin around 5 p.m. Elkhart County Dairy Directors are sponsoring the contest.
There will be a “Cast Iron Tossing” contest on July 23 at 4 p.m. at the Saddle Arena.
The “Fastest Fingers” contest is set for July 24 and is sponsored by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn. The goal is to crochet the longest chain during this timed event. Yarn and needles will be provided. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. and judging begins around noon.
Sweet Corn Charlie Produce LLC will be sponsoring the “Year of the Broccoli” contest. Dishes can be as creative as liked, but the main ingredient must be locally grown broccoli. People can take their dish to the Home and Family Arts building July 24 at 6 p.m. Open judging begins around 6:30 p.m.
No baking skills are required to enter the “Longest Apple Peel” contest July 25. The fair provide the apples and the knives, but for safety reasons, this contest is for adults only. Be sure to read the contest rules and regulations. Check-in is at 11 a.m.; contest begins at 11:15 a.m. The participant with the longest, continuous peel will claim first place. Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard is sponsoring the event.
July 25 will host the “39th annual Senior Citizen’s Cookie Contest.” Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m. with judging at 11:30 a.m. Participants must be 62 years of age or older and can enter one item in each of the three categories: bar, drop and formed cookies. No brownies will be allowed. Each entry should have six cookies on a plate. This contest is sponsored by the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
There will be a “Corn Meal” contest on Wednesday, July 26. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. with judging at noon. A “Lawn Ornament” contest will be held July 27, sponsored by Soapy Gnome. Check-in as at 6 p.m., with judging at 6:30 p.m.
The “Bursting with Blueberries” contest is on July 28. Check-in is from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with open judging at noon. Anything goes, but the more blueberries the better.
For those who like to grill, don’t miss the outdoor cooking contests on July 29. The “Best of Michiana Ribs” and “Byler Lienhart Cook-Off” will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. Byler Lienhart cook-off judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. while ribs judging will begin around noon. Be sure to read all contest rules and regulations. Winners will be awarded gift certificates or cash prizes. Sponsors include Yoder’s Meat & Cheese Co., Elkhart Co. Pork Producers, Elkhart Co. Beef Cattle Association, and Elkhart Co. Sheep Breeders.
Saturday, July 29 also hosts “The Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off” which is held in front of the Home & Family Arts building. Check-in is from 10 to 11 a.m.; the crank-off begins at 11:15 and must be done by noon for judging. Enter as an individual or a team of no more than three. Specific contest rules and regulations apply. Cash prizes will be giving to first-, second- and third-place winners. This contest is sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.
Each entry must be accompanied by a neatly written, printed or typed recipe. Recipes become the property of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers with the right to use them for fair publicity. Complete contest rules and regulations are printed annually in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department booklet. A copy can be downloaded from the Purdue Extension website at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html or obtain a copy from the office located inside Gate 2 on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.