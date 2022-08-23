NOTRE DAME — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has announced the sale of single tickets for its 90th season.
The season celebrates the Symphony’s greatest strengths and reaffirms its core commitments to serving the community with increased access to live orchestral music and educational opportunities and presenting world-class performances of the greatest works, ranging from standards of the repertoire to music by today’s most talented composers.
On September 24, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra returns to DeBartolo Performing Arts Center to open its 90th anniversary season. The season’s inaugural performance will feature internationally renowned horn player Sarah Willis of the Berlin Philharmonic. Along with the symphony and Maestro Alastair Willis, Willis will present Mozart Y Mambo, a unique reimagining of beloved classics.
“On behalf of the orchestra, Board, and staff, I am absolutely thrilled to be announcing next season's programs," said Music Director Alastair Willis. "They represent the culmination of 90 years of spectacular music and our embrace of the whole community and our role as a modern, forward-thinking orchestra. A perfect example is the marriage of Mozart with traditional Cuban music in our concert Mozart y Mambo. Throughout this season we will explore great composers and have special guests lined up just for you. I invite you to expand your curiosity and be inspired and exhilarated at our concerts. I look forward to seeing you there."
In 1932, 40 music teachers, performers, and “Sunday practitioners” prevailed on Edwyn Hames to organize and lead the group. 90 years later, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is thriving and the 2022-23 Season is a time to celebrate! The 90th Season offers a full calendar of powerful performances, unforgettable musical moments, and community favorites. The Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series, and the Indiana Trust Pops Series represent the best of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and this 90th season guarantees to entertain, excite, and inspire.
“Know that the 90th anniversary is a gift to the community,” said Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. “We’re presenting the community with even more of the world-class, future-focused concerts we’ve been doing for decades. More and bigger concerts will make for a year where music is first. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the legacy and the product of this city, and we encourage everyone to celebrate an incredible musical and cultural treasure and to join us in shaping the next 90 years.”
Discounts, priority seating, and other exclusive benefits are available to season subscribers. Subscribe at www.southbendsymphony.org or by phone at (574) 232-6343. Single ticket prices start at $19 with discounts available to students with a valid ID. Single tickets are only available from the Morris Performing Arts Center of DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. The Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by phone at (574) 235-9190 or online at morriscenter.org. The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office is open from noon - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by phone at (574) 631-2800 or online at www.performingarts.nd.edu.
The Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series consists of five magnificent programs, including very special appearances by artists Sarah Willis and Kayhan Kalhor, guest composer David Lockington, and more. Highlights of the upcoming 2022-23 Season include:
•Mozart Y Mambo on Sept. 24
The 90th Season opens with siblings Sarah Willis and Music Director Alastair Willis on stage together. The exciting and unique performance combines much-loved solo pieces for French horn by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart paired with traditional Cuban music.
•Debussy's La Mer on Nov. 12
Guest conductor David Lockington leads a water-themed evening that includes Wagner’s Overture to The Flying Dutchman, Dr. Marvin Curtis & Bryan Edington’s St. Joseph River Suite, Smetana’s The Moldau, and finally Debussy’s La Mer.
•Silk Road + Brahms on March 4
Silk Road + Brahms brings Silk Road artist Kayhan Kalhor to South Bend to perform his piece Silent City on kamancheh, followed by Brahms’ joyous Symphony No. 2.
•Beethoven's Ode to Joy on April 1
Joy continues as a 90th Season theme with one of Beethoven's most famous works. Preceding the notable Symphony No. 9 are Bates’ Ode and Pann’s Slalom.
Rachmaninoff + Tchaikovsky on May 23
Pianist Päivi Ekroth performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, followed by Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.
Indiana Trust Pop Series
Highlights of the 2022-23 Season include:
•Ghostbusters on Oct. 29
Boasting an unforgettable theme song that topped the Billboard Top 100, this infectiously fun comedy classic follows an eccentric band of paranormal investigators—led by the hilarious Bill Murray—as they wage a spectacular battle with the supernatural in New York City. See the Symphony perform live to the complete film.
•Tango Caliente on Feb. 11
A night of seductive, fiery tango classics with sizzling soprano and dazzling bandoneón virtuoso. Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Argentinian dancers join in for an evening dedicated to the dance of romance – prepare to fall in love.
•A Night at Woodstock on April 15
In August of 1969, over 400,000 people overran a dairy farm in southern New York. It turned out to be the biggest rock festival in history. The symphony and Jeans‘nClassics join forces to present an evening devoted to the festival phenomenon that changed music forever, featuring vocal & orchestral arrangements of material by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Who, Janis Joplin, Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Band, Jefferson Airplane, and many more.
June H. Edwards Mosaic Series
The June H. Edwards Mosaic Series is a unique, three-concert series that features diverse works in the more intimate setting at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Highlights of the 2022-23 Season include:
•Mozart Y Mambo on Sept. 25
The 90th Season opens with siblings Sarah Willis and Music Director Alastair Willis on stage together! This exciting and unique performance combines much-loved solo pieces for French horn by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart paired with traditional Cuban music.
•Crossroads of America on Jan. 8
Experience newly created pieces from Indiana’s next generation of composers as they compete for the honor of a Symphony commission in the 2023-24 Season.
•Alastair Presents: Seeking Haydn on March 19
In the spirit of “Tchaikovsky’s Circles,” “Vienna’s Riches,” and “Paris Impressions,” Music Director Alastair Willis guides the audience to the world of 18th-Century Austria. As Haydn’s musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace, explore (through Willis’ unique and personal experience, of course) what it was like living and working at the palace with Joseph Haydn and the Esterhazy family.
Symphony Specials
•Family Concert on Nov. 27
Conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with the entire family at The Snowman. Travel to the North Pole with James and his new friend made of snow as they visit Father Christmas! Along with the Notre Dame Children’s Choir led by Dr. Mark Doerries, this afternoon is a fantastic way to start your holiday season with the family.
•Home for the Holidays on Dec. 17 and 18
Don't miss South Bend's favorite holiday tradition when the Symphony and exceptional guest artists bring you "Home for the Holidays"! A spectacular program of cherished Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes that brings joy to all. The perfect gift for the whole family.
Season Specials and Collaborations
•West Side Story on Oct. 8 and 9
Presented and in collaboration with the South Bend Civic Theatre, Romeo and Juliet is re-imagined in New York City in the 1950s. Rival gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, gather to lay the ground rules for an upcoming rumble. When Tony and Maria meet for the first time, their star-crossed love ignites the stage. Symphony subscribers receive special discounted tickets.
•South Bend Symphony + Yo-yo Ma on May 3
For one night only, experience Yo-Yo Ma, one of the best-known classical musicians of our time, in his return for the first time playing with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra since 1979.