LAGRANGE [mdash] Ervin M. Lehman, 93, of LaGrange, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at his residence. He was born March 6, 1928, in LaGrange County, to Manasses M. and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman. On Feb. 2, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Lydia Mae Hochstetler, she died Aug. 20, 2021. …
[mdash] Linda Renee Brooks, 74, Goshen, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart.
