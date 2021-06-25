GOSHEN — A local business has relocated to amp up production.
Soapy Gnome has officially relocated to help with growing demand and add more space to increase its production of the soap and related products that they offer.
“We needed more space, so we were looking for a new place to purchase and nothing was really coming together, then when Menno Travel moved, we jumped on the opportunity to move here,” Soapy Gnome owner Jenny Frech said on Friday. “We’ve trippled our space, which is great.”
On Friday, the Goshen Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting to show their support for Frech and her staff at the new location — 210 S. Main St. in Goshen.
“The biggest thing is more manufacturing space, because we do private label and wholesale as well, so we make more than soap for us here at the store,” Frech added.
Frech’s staff will benefit from the move as well.
“Just having room to spread out and not trip over each other has been great,” she said. “Now, each staff member has their own work station — there’s more room to spread out, and we can have more people working at a time.”
At the end of the ceremony, Frech gave a tour of her new store, showing off the new features she didn’t have at her previous locations, including storage space, a larger production space and a staff lounge.
