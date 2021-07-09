NAPPANEE — A Nappanee native brings a highly sought after service to dog owners.
After nearly 25 years of cutting hair, “Soapy Dog” owner Lindsay Yoder put down her shears to start her life becoming a parent.
During that time Yoder found her true passion in emergency medicine working in the emergency room in a hospital.
“On Super Bowl Sunday, our son almost lost his life to an asthma attack,” Yoder said. “That forced me to make the choice to quit at the hospital to get him through his medical issues. In the time I kind of found myself questioning ‘Wow – I’m 40 years old, God what do you have planned here?’
“Low and behold ‘The Soapy Dog’ was definitely something we prayed diligently about, so I needed a community my husband and I were both born and raised in.”
With the support of family and friends, the Soapy Dog was born.
“It’s been a super exciting start,” she said. “It’s actually been a blessing working with dogs, they’re just awesome creatures to work with.
“My father also talked about opening a dog walking business and retired a little early so that also kind of nudged our business in this direction, so my dad and I are working to bring Nappanee all that we can for dogs.”
Services offered include bubble baths, grooming, nails, ears, “you name it,” and express glands externally.
“Then we have other little things we offer as far as the grooming goes, little treats and favors, but then we also offer walking, where we will have someone come to your home and walk your dog during the day,” she said. “We also offer some who will come and let them out. Basically what the community is always looking for but kind of struggles to find.
“You know Nappanee when its spring break everybody leaves, so who’s here to watch your dogs? So one of those is kind of an example of what we wanted to be — that place that everyone’s looking for their dogs, but always struggles to find.”
Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. until noon, and closed Sundays and Mondays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.