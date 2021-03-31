GOSHEN– What started as one man's vision has become a community achievement. First United Methodist Church and the Life Center Pastor Chad Yoder moved to the area this past July and was looking for a way to connect with the community he came to serve in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Soak the City” was a way to learn the helping hand vibe the city of Goshen ties to everyone. Pastor Chad Yoder said, “I’m sorta new to town I just started here in Goshen in July. Of course during COVID its hard to know the community when COVID is going on and everything is shut down. I was trying to think of a ways that we could spend the Easter season just surrounding our city. How do we help our city when everything is closed? So we had this idea to simply soak the city in prayer. Spend time in prayer, not just for our church, but for any church that wanted to participate. Any Christian. I contacted the city and got a list of all the streets in Goshen and we put the list out online and we just said we want people to prayer walk every street. So any house you walk by say a prayer over it; pray for the family that lives there, any business, pray over schools, libraries, what ever it is that you’re going by. So we put that out at the middle of February with a goal to have all the streets in Goshen prayer walked by Easter morning and its been fantastic. We’ve had a dozen churches including our own. We have had 12 churches that have had at least one person participate. As of today (March 31st) we only have about 30 streets left to go and the entire city would’ve been prayed over, over the last month.”
Anyone is welcome to participate in the goal.
Yoder said, “We’ve pretty much just opened to anybody. It would be great to bless our city by just praying. Praying over our people and just blessing people in that way. We really just opened up to anybody who wanted to just pray.”
A community coming together to achieve a common goal.
Yoder said, “There are 386 streets on Goshen’s list that they sent me. Most people are taking one or two streets a piece. It’s got to be north of 150 people, probably close to 200. There have plenty who just took one. There have been groups that have gone out especially for the longer streets, you know Main Street or Lincoln Way, there were groups of people that would take the longer streets so split up that one and cover it. So I would have to be between 150-200 people total that have participated. Possibly more because I receive the registrations and a lot of those are like couples that will sign up under one name and stuff like that. So I would guess around 200.”
A task for one’s self to cross the finish line.
Yoder said, “For me the coolest thing has been to see people coming together. When we started this project I had committed that whatever streets weren’t prayed for by Easter I was going to cover before Easter by myself. So I started off and I thought even a week ago there were about 150 streets left and I’m gonna have to a lot of walking next week, but we were encouraging people you can drive them, bike them, whatever is good for you. The most encouraging part of this whole thing is seeing people come together to accomplish it. Like I said I was just blown away that there was 12 different churches represented and hundreds of people just out thinking about their city. Thinking about how can I make it better? I’ve heard great stories from folks that are like, they said they’d be praying down their street and pass another street and be like I wonder if anyone’s prayed over that one yet? So they pulled their phone out and go check. So having people continuously thinking about how can I bless my city. That just been really cool.”
A community with open arms
Yoder said, “Even through this I’m new so I know almost nobody else in the community outside the people in my church. So I had very limited contacts to start with anyway. So when I put out hey lets see if other churches want to come together and pray. I didn’t know what to expect. I’m new, I don’t know anybody. Usually I’m in a place I have contacts and I just didn’t hear. The folks in my church have had enough contacts of like oh well this paster is a friend of mine or like a friend of mine goes to this church so I’ll send word through them. That sort of communal aspect has been awesome.”
