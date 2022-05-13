MILFORD — A Nappanee woman has died in a single-vehicle accident near Milford.
Marie Grace Anglemyer, 25, was the driver of a 2013 Cadillac XTS which crashed at 2:36 p.m. Friday, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Office news release.
The crash took place east of C.R. 300 West on C.R. 1350 North in Jefferson Township.
A 5-year-old child, who was riding in the back seat, sustained head and arm injuries and was airlifted from the scene in stable condition, the release added.
Milford Police and Milford Fire, Indiana State Police, Turkey Creek Fire, Nappanee EMS and Fire, Lutheran Air Ambulance, and the Kosciusko County Coroner also responded to the crash.