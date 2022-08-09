UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Samya Allen has been canceled.
ELKHART — Elkhart city police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Samya Allen, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Allen was last seen at 11:56 p.m. Monday in Elkhart.
is described as a 15-year-old Black female, 5’5”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and carrying a brown jacket.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samya Allen should contact the Elkhart Police Department through the dispatch number at (574) 293-2175 or call 911.