1. How many shootings, and as such shooting fatalities has Goshen (specifically) seen in 2021 so far? During the calendar year of 2021, the Goshen Police Department responded to at least 17 reported shooting calls. We experienced one shooting homicide in 2021 occurring on Sunday, November 28th. Of the 19 calls we responded to in 2021, a majority of the shootings involved specific vehicles and homes of known or suspected gang members, eight (8) cases were confirmed as gang activity, six (6) cases were suspected as gang activity, and there were three (3) cases with no known gang involvement. There were several incidents involving neighboring homes or vehicles receiving collateral damage because of their proximity to the incident location. In 2020, the Goshen Police Department responded to at least 16 reported shooting calls which included one (1) shooting death ruled a homicide. Three (3) were confirmed as gang related, eight (8) shootings were suspected as having gang involvement, and there were five (5) cases with no known gang involvement.
2. There have been a number of reports that Sunday’s shooting was gang related. With bullets apparently fired into surrounding buildings during this incident, how much danger is there to the public? We will not comment about Sunday’s shooting since it’s an active investigation, and the primary agency is the Elkhart County Homicide Unit; any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. Generally speaking, a vast majority of our shooting incidents in Goshen involve known or suspected gang members. The recent uptick in shooting incidents are not random, evidence collected from a majority of our scenes suggests some level of planning with calculated intent. The Goshen Police Department does not view these incidents as random occurrences, we’ve been fortunate that innocent bystanders have not been hurt as the gun violence increases. We share a heightened concern for innocent bystanders who may unknowingly find themselves in danger due to their proximity to this gun violence.
3. Can you provide an overview of recent gang activity here? Over the past decade? Are these local gangs the community is dealing with, or are they out of Chicago, Indianapolis or some other nearby city or area? There is a gang culture that you can find in almost any American city. Goshen is no different. We have been dealing with a gang issue for over twenty (20) years. Nationally known gangs familiar to us, such as the Nortenos and Surenos originated in California. Subsets of those gangs have been found throughout the Midwest. Locally we have gangs who affiliate with both the Nortenos and Surenos but call themselves by specific local names. We don’t believe in publicly identifying any gang by their local name because we have no interest in adding to whatever notoriety they seek. Gangs are not known for cooperating with law enforcement, they tend to handle grievances through violence and create a never ending cycle of showing superiority to their rivals. This gang culture is at the root of many of our violent crimes, it’s promoted and glorified in pop culture; and continues to entice young children who are without positive role models. The Goshen Police Department has several ongoing investigations, and we are aware of some of the motives causing the uptick in local gun violence. Even with little cooperation, our investigators have developed significant leads and information which will hopefully lead to future prosecutions. We continue to encourage the public to contact us with helpful information to assist our investigators. If you have any information related to a shooting, please contact the Goshen Police Department by calling 574-533-8661.
