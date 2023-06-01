ELKHART — Seniors and fourth graders celebrated the final day of Concord schools with a senior walk.
At Concord East Side Elementary School, graduating seniors donned cap and gown and walked the back lot of the school while students of the elementary cheered for them, and the fourth graders following behind.
“It’s a great feeling just to be done with high school,” said senior Sofia Spradling. “I had a great time while was in high school but I’m excited to move on to bigger things.”
Shad Hartsough has been principal at Concord East Side Elementary for 13 years. This year’s graduating class is the first class the principal has been able to watch grow from kindergarten through graduation.
It’s also his son, Grayson Hartsough’s final year at Concord High School.
“It’s exciting, because you know that you had a start to their foundation and they keep building on it year after year and to be able to see it come to fruition and now they get to do whatever they want — go to college, armed forces, get a job — you hope to have all the preparation ready for them that they have all the skills they need,” the principal said.
The district has done a senior walk for each of the elementary schools every year for several years, but Hartsough said the excitement doesn’t wear off as the years go by.
“It’s a different group of kids and each one has their own identity and things you remember about them,” he said. “This group is the first group that when we changed to K-4, went all the way through. And it was my first year as a principal so this is also my first group all the way through.”
Hartsough watched as his son, and over 40 graduating seniors that passed Concord East Side Elementary School, walked with fourth graders set to matriculate to the middle school in the fall, around the building surrounded by cheering parents, teachers, staff, and students looking forward to the future graduating walk themselves.
His son will be attending IU South Bend for Business in the fall, and already has around 30 credits under his belt thanks to the district’s Early College program. For the summer, Grayson has plans to save money working his job at Sports Time Family Pub & Grill in Elkhart.
Seniors experience mixed emotions about their upcoming graduation.
“Honestly, I’ve always been pretty bored in school,” Grayson admitted. Nonetheless, plans for his future mean that he’ll need to continue on, and it’s a task he’s willing to undergo.
The walk was optional for seniors, whose last day of school was Wednesday, but Hartsough estimated that nearly half the seniors who attended the elementary school came out to show their support and celebrate with the younger generation.
“I’m excited to be here and excited to see the kids,” said Spradling. “I remember when I was a kid and saw the people walking through and thought ‘That’s going to me one day.’”
Spradling said she’s sad to leave the band program this year. With a band director as a father, she’s spent her whole life heavily involved, even before she was old enough to join the band herself, eventually going on to become a drum major. Her mom is an art teacher, too.
“My parents were my teachers,” she said. “So it’s really strange for me. I know that they’re really proud of me and excited for me to move on to bigger things.”
She’ll be attending Hope College in Holland, Mich., with a full-ride scholarship, studying kinesiology with a pre-med track with a minor in strength and conditioning.
Concord High School’s graduation is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. With a graduating class of 391, they’ll continue their tradition of commencement at Notre Dame University.