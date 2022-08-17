SYRACUSE — Jon Reutebuch is heading into his fourth season as head football coach at Wawasee High School in 2022.
“This year’s seniors were freshmen when I took over,” said Reutebuch, who has a dozen 12th graders on a varsity roster of 51 sophomores through seniors. “They’ve been in my program for four years. This is the group where we need to start turning it.
“If we can get kids to play for four years, we feel like we can compete.”
In 2021, the Warriors had a half dozen seniors and finished 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the rough-and-tumble Northern Lakes Conference.
“You’re not going to do very well in the NLC with six seniors,” Reutebuch said. “It just doesn’t bode well.”
A returning group that features nine players who started at least once on offense and seven on defense bolsters the 2022 Wawasee team.
“It’s that leadership and consistency in messages,” Reutebuch said. “They know how we want things done. They know how it operates. They want to win. They lead and do what winners do. We’re looking forward to a really good year with them.”
The Warriors are preparing to open the 2022 season with two non-conference games — Aug. 19 at Tippecanoe Valley and Aug. 26 against West Noble — before the NLC opener Sept. 2 against Goshen.
Once again, Wawasee will be multi-formational on offense.
“We’ll use all kinds of personnel packages,” Reutebuch said. “It depends on the availability of players. We’re going to run the football. That’s a given. We need to establish the run so we can throw when we want to.”
Senior Jaxon Brown (297 yards and two touchdowns in 2021) and junior Mason Shoemaker are the top candidates at quarterback.
Leading fullbacks are senior Landen Alexander and junior Payton Sewell, with senior Cameron Zimmerman (251 yards and one TD in 2021) and junior Brandon Kelly (314 yards and one TD in 2021) at tailback.
Wide receivers include senior Chase Dennis, juniors Derek Bontrager and Hunter Tinkey (11 receptions for 119 yards) and sophomore Brayden Pike.
Tight ends are senior Cameron Reyes and junior Donovan Blair.
On the offensive line, there’s senior Chance Flannery at center, senior Brendan Freeman and junior Hunter Kunish at the guard slots and senior Nico Ramirez at one of the tackles, with senior David Anderson and junior Landon Reynolds providing depth.
Alexander, Brown, Dennis, Flannery, Kelly, Ramirez, Reyes, Tinkey and Zimmerman all started at one time another on offense in 2021.
Senior Tim Bolt looks to handle kicking and punting duties in 2022.
Once again, the Warriors will go with a 4-2-5 base defense.
“We’ve had that all four years,” Reutebuch said. “It gives us flexibility.”
The coach expects to have a rotation of Blair and Ramirez at anchor/strong side defensive end, Flannery at defensive tackle, Freeman and Kunish at the nose guard position and Reyes and Zimmerman at rush end.
Inside linebackers are Anderson (37 total tackles in 2021), Brown, Brandon Kelly and Sewell.
Outside linebackers are Alexander and Shoemaker. Safety responsibilities go to senior Brady Russell and junior Dawson Schmucker.
Among those vying for a cornerback spot as preseason camp opened were Dennis, Tinkey and junior Lucas Linder, with Derek Bontrager as a safety.
Those with previous defensive starting experience are Alexander, Anderson, Kelly, Ramirez, Reyes, Russell and Tinkey.
Leading the race for kick and punt return action were Dennis, Bontrager and Tinkey.
Long snapper duties were likely to go to Anderson or Sewell.
Reutebuch welcomes back all of his varsity/junior varsity coaching staff, plus adds Josh Lohr, who coached at Northfield and Whitko previously.
“We’re probably in the best position I’ve been in since I started coaching, as far as a full staff with experience and everything,” Reutebuch said.
Wawasee is in an IHSAA Class 4A sectional grouping with Logansport, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph and South Bend Washington.
2022 WAWASEE FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Reed Reidenbach SO QB/DB 5’10” 150
3 Brayden Pike SO WR/DB 6’0” 160
4 Brady Russell SR WR/DB 5’10” 160
5 Lucas Linder JR WR/DB 6’0” 165
6 Mason Kunish SO WR/DB 5’9” 150
7 Jaxon Brown SR QB/LB 6’0” 185
8 Kaleb Salazar JR WR/DB 5’4” 120
9 Derek Bontrager JR WR/DB 5’10” 155
10 Landen Alexander SR FB/LB 5’10” 185
11 Mason Shoemaker JR QB/LB 6’0” 170
13 Colten Sutton JR WR/DB 5’7” 140
14 Hunter Tinkey JR WR/DB 5’10” 160
15 Jay Miller-Harris SO WR/DB 5’6” 135
20 Ayden Soto SO TE/LB 5’11” 160
21 Cjay Barnett JR RB/LB 5’6” 195
22 Chase Dennis SR WR/DB 5’8” 165
23 Alex Dibble SO RB/LB 5’8” 155
24 Carson Nine SO RB/LB 5’7” 160
25 Barrett Kelly SO RB/LB 5’11” 160
27 Trey Rollins JR WR/DB 5’8” 160
28 Natalie Katzer SO RB/LB 5’7” 150
30 Cameron Zimmerman SR RB/LB 5’11” 185
31 Lucas Wilkinson SO WR/RB 5’5” 140
32 Tim Bolt SR K/P 6’3” 180
33 Brandon Kelly JR RB/LB 5’9” 190
34 Devin Sewell SO TE/LB 5’9” 160
36 Dawson Schmucker JR WR/DB 5’9” 165
41 Ethan Rodriguez SO RB/LB 5’7” 160
44 Payton Sewell JR RB/LB 5’8” 160
50 Noah Macias SO OL/DL 5’11” 180
52 Micah Macias SO OL/DL 6’0” 205
53 David Anderson SR OL/LB 5’9” 185
54 Brendan Freeman SR OL/DL 6’0” 220
55 Nico Ramirez SR OL/DL 6’4” 250
56 Hunter Kunish JR OL/DL 5’11” 210
58 Charles Peshel SO OL/DL 5’10” 185
62 Chance Flannery SR OL/DL 6’0” 240
68 Cooper Garden SO OL/DL 5’9” 210
70 Rhys Schmidt SO OL/DL 5’11” 220
71 Rhys Jonsson SO OL/DL 5’10” 180
75 Landon Reynolds JR OL/DL 6’3” 235
76 Donatello Benitez SO OL/DL 5’9” 265
78 Nick Clark SR OL/DL 6’0” 380
79 Grady Maloney JR OL/DL 5’11” 350
80 Donovan Blair JR TE/DL 6’0” 205
81 Justin Muchowicz SO WR/DB 5’11” 150
82 Gaige Boyd SO WR/DB 5’6” 130
83 Carter Ciaccia SO WR/DB 5’7” 136
87 Dallas Miller SO TE/DL 6’2” 180
88 Cameron Reyes SR TE/DL 6’2” 185
89 Keagan VanCuren JR WR/DB 5’6” 140
Head coach: Jon Reutebuch (4th year, 6-24 overall)
Assistant coaches: Mark Osmialowski, Andrew Zaebst, Conner Glon, Clayton Cook, Nick Feldman, Josh Mohr, Scott Hatfield, Evan Gregory, Blake Haynie.