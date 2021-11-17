In a year that seemed dominated by anger and division nation-wide, I’m hoping as we enter this holiday season we see more loving, giving spirits exhibited.
I am flabbergasted that Thanksgiving is less than a week away! Where have the month and the year gone? I think partly the reason Thanksgiving has seemed to come so quickly is because October was so unseasonably warm—the trees didn’t even start to change colors until the end of the month.
Although I sometimes grumble about Indiana weather I was reminded again a couple of weeks ago how much I love the changing seasons.
The beauty of all the gorgeous colorful foliage in the fall and the contrasts between light tan wheat fields against a backdrop of multi-colored trees or deep green pine trees next to the orange, red and gold leafed trees just takes my breath away.
I’m moved to pull over, to pause and to snap photos. And I’m moved to give thanks to the Creator responsible for such beauty. I ask myself the same question twice a year—which season is more beautiful spring or fall? And the answer is it’s a toss-up. I’m not fond of winter anymore but I can still appreciate the beauty of freshly fallen snow (especially if I don’t have to get out and drive in it.)
I attempt to always have an attitude of gratitude and I’m grateful for my mom teaching me that ‘There’s always someone worse off than you’ because it’s true. And it’s kind of a default switch for me if I start feeling sorry for myself—I can immediately think of reasons why I’m blessed.
I love that we have a national holiday set aside to give thanks. I feel it gets lost sometimes in the rush to get to Christmas. That it becomes a day just to have a big meal and watch football in between shopping for Christmas.
But as Marcy said in the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving cartoon—“Thanksgiving is about more than eating. (For the pilgrims) it was about being thankful for what happened to them. We should be thankful, too, and thankful for just being together.”
(I realize I’m quoting cartoon characters lately!)
I am thankful for my children and grandchildren and whether we’re together or not for the holiday, I’ve been blessed to have them in my life and that they’re happy and healthy. I’m thankful for my siblings who are so good to me. I’m thankful for my church family who enrich my lives in so many ways.
I’m thankful for all my friends—my childhood friends who still keep in touch, my college friends, my BFF, my church friends and friends I met through my businesses.
I’m thankful for so many people over the years who allowed me to tell their stories; who trusted me with their stories and I’m thankful for the opportunities to share those stories with readers.
I’m thankful for all the people I’ve met through my candle business—some who have become close friends.
I’m thankful for the cats who keep me company and make me laugh (especially Murphy!) I’m thankful for the technology that has made work possible and brought people together—especially this past year and a half.
I’m thankful for music that lifts my spirits and makes me want to dance and for music that brings tears to my eyes and touches my soul. I’m thankful for great books to read that inform, enlighten or entertain.
I’m thankful for my warm home, for food in the fridge and pantry and clothes in the closet knowing that unfortunately, even in this great country, many cannot say the same. I’m thankful for all the states in this great United States of America—I haven’t visited all of them yet but I know that each has its own unique places of beauty and things that make them special.
I am thankful for our Constitution and the wonderful foresight of our founding fathers who formed it and put in safeguards to keep someone from making themselves king and I’m thankful for those who stand up for it and who stand up for the people they represent over their political parties. I’m thankful for those who serve our country in the military and in our communities as police, fire, EMS, teachers and health care workers, to name a few.
And I’m thankful for the advertisers and the readers who keep our newspaper viable. I’m thankful for so many readers who let me know they’ve enjoyed what I’ve written—and sometimes when they don’t!
I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving and that we can all remember to give thanks every day.
