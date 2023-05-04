Correspondent/Columnist

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Saturday to officially open the new Harold Schrock Athletic Complex with members of the Wawasee Community Summer League present as well as other officials including (standing far left) Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson, and cutting the ribbon Doug Schrock and Morgan Beer. Behind Schrock is Town Council Member Bill Musser. After the official ribbon cutting of the new Harold Schrock Athletic Complex in Syracuse, players started warming up.

SYRACUSE — The rains held off April 29 for the parade of youth baseball players and ribbon cutting of the new Harold Schrock Athletic Complex.

The work on the nearly $2 million complex was nearly two years in the making and came about due to the Polywood expansion. The new location is on Kern Road, south of Wawasee High School, previously the Black Walnut Farms property. The complex has four fields including a football field for Pee Wee football and three baseball/softball fields. It also includes a playground, paved walking path and basketball court.

The complex includes concession stands and restrooms. The Harold Schrock family was a major donor for the new ball park as well as grants, bonds, and other private donors. Polywood also gave a large donation for the purchase of land for the new ball park as part of the expansion agreement.

The first games were expected to be played on the field after the ribbon cutting.

