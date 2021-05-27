ELKHART COUNTY — School is out for summer break starting Thursday, for in person learning, for both Goshen and Concord Schools.
During the morning hours, Chamberlin Elementary students participated in a school-wide field day event at Abshire Park in Goshen. Students had a variety of activities to participate in, such as dancing, passing a beach ball in groups, and receiving Kona Ice shaved ice cones.
In the afternoon, seniors of Concord High School who attended Concord South Side Elementary School walked the halls for a final time as seniors. The seniors were greeted with cheers and waves from current students and staff.
