Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana and is in effect through Friday July 28. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
Saw You At The Fair: July 28, 2023
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Do you agree with CMT’s decision to remove Jason Aldean's new video from its lineup?
Country music artist Jason Aldean’s new video “Try That in a Small Town” was yanked by Country Music Television because of the association between the lyrics and the history of the courthouse in the video — the site of a lynching nearly 100 years ago. Aldean’s song makes no mention of race and Aldean did not choose the location, according to his production company. Critics say he should have known and the correlation is there even without explicit lyrics. Do you agree with CMT’s decision?
You voted: