Maria Sanchez Schirch announced she will be running for Goshen School Board's District 2 in the November 3rd election. District 2 includes much of the central city, generally north of Plymouth Avenue. It also covers nearby parts to the north, south, east and west.
Ms. Sanchez Schirch is the second candidate to file, as Allan Kauffman has filed in District 4, which is generally south of College Avenue. School board elections are non-partisan, and voters may choose a school board only ballot if they do not want to vote in the political election.
In a release, Ms. Sanchez Schirch said, "When I heard that Felipe Merino was not intending to run for re-election, my interest in serving on the Goshen school board was piqued. I'm interested because I believe that education is essential for a community’s development, especially in an intercultural community."
Ms. Schirch has worked in education for 20 years, ranging from primary to college to adult education. She has been a professor at Goshen College, and her husband still works as a chemistry professor at the college. In 2004 they moved to Goshen, where all three of their children attended and graduated from Goshen Community Schools. They live in a central Goshen neighborhood.
