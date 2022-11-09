SOUTH BEND — The True Top 1% Project is hosting its first military exhibition aimed at celebrating the military and bringing awareness to veteran mental health.
The True Top 1% Military Exhibition will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Union Station and Four Winds Field in South Bend.
J.R. Ducharme, founder of the True Top 1% Project, hopes to have armed forces units at the exhibition. Previously, a helicopter had been scheduled to attend, but due to the weather, they had to cancel and move activities indoors, although other armed forces will have vehicles on display for the public to view, as well as local military vendors and businesses, and recruiters.
Ducharme explained that 1% of Americans have historically joined the armed services.
“Instead of calling your richest Americans — Bill Gates, Elon Musk — 1%, we think, by definition, it should be our military,” he said.
The organization also supports the idea of a Top 5% (nonprofits) and a Top 31% (stories of veterans' time in the service shared through art). For the exhibition, 31 pieces of artwork painted with trademark beer bottle art, as a PTSD awareness campaign, will be auctioned off. The beer bottle art is the brainchild of a French artist.
“The beer bottle is the most self-destructive form of medication and it causes 22% of veteran suicides today,” Ducharme said. “We take that bottle of whatever you drink — let’s say you have an abusive relationship with alcohol and you focus on Bud Light — we’re going to give you an empty bottle of Bud Light, free and clear of the smell so it’s washed out, hand it to you so you can see, visually, the same thing you use to suppress your emotions with and use it and see it turn into a tool of self-expression. When you take this home, you’re going to hang it up and we’re going to get you a mount for the beer bottle and stuff, so every time you walk by it in your house, you’ll see the Bud Light bottle covered in paint and then you see your painting and over time our goal is that you change the mindset. Our goal is to change the facets of what you do to deal with your emotions and get them out of your system because it’s not it’s going to become a mental health issue, a physical health problem, or just outward aggression 15-20 years down the road.”
Not a licensed art therapist, Ducharme admits, there is no scientific proof that the artistic method works, but he believes it just makes sense.
“Our intention is to show that you can use a beer bottle to create masterpieces rather than drinking to numb the pain,” Ducharme said.
The event will also boast a smashroom, glass bottle painting, military collectibles, face painting and more. VFWs, American Legions, the VA, Stop 22, the Marine League, and Wreaths Across America, among others, will also be on-site at the exhibition to help connect the community with veteran services in need of support. Veteran-owned businesses like Sweet Revenge Barbeque from New Carlisle will also be there.
Ducharme is not a veteran, but most of his family is. His mother spent more than 20 years in the Air Force. He explained that there is a disconnect between the military and civilians that can cause problems for veterans returning to civilian life.
“When I say there’s a disconnect, I’ve heard it a couple of times before, where a veteran will get out of the service and transition to civil life," Ducharme said. "Sometimes it’s because they’re trying to overachieve and get into something they’re not qualified for, but a lot of times it’s something as simple as becoming a waiter or a waitress, and triggers start to happen and the owner or the manager doesn’t realize it’s related to PSTD. They don’t take the time to realize and then a miscommunication happens and all a sudden they’re fired or the veteran quits. A lot of people — it’s not that they don’t care to find out — it’s that they don’t know to find out. They see 'military' and think, ‘Great, he or she’s going to be loyal, they’re going to be good at their job,’ and this and that and they have all these expectations built up because of the military background. It’s not their fault, or the other person’s fault. It’s just that there’s not understanding. Our goal is to start a dialogue.”
The vision for the art therapy program began less than a year ago, Ducharme explained, but it's grown quickly. He added that the vision for the exhibition in the future is much larger and continues to grow. Future exhibitions may be much larger, but this year's inaugural one is also expected to be quite large.
“We have a lot of reach in terms of people coming in," he said. "I’ve got people literally flying in from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Texas, California.”
To join the veteran art therapy program, which is free, contact arttherapy@truetop1percent.com. For more information on the art therapy program or the exhibition, visit https://truetop1percent.com.