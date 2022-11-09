A number of local organizations and municipalities will be hosting Veterans Day events Friday and over the weekend.
- In Goshen, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985 will host a Veterans Day ceremony, starting at 11 a.m., at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St.
- The City of Elkhart will host two Veterans Day ceremonies — one at Prairie Street Cemetery, 301 E. Hively, and the other at Rice Cemetery, 400 James St. Mayor Rod Robertson will be attending and giving remarks at the Rice Cemetery, and 1st District Councilman and veteran Aaron Mishler will represent the city at Prairie Street.
- In Nappanee, American Legion Post 154 will host on Friday an all-day ham and bean dinner at the post, by donation and starting at 11 a.m., at 201 W. Lincoln St. Donations will be accepted.
- In Bristol, American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the post at 905 Maple St. Dinner is free for veterans with a military ID, and $10 per plate for members of the community. Dinner will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and a desert.
- In Middlebury, American Legion Post 210 will host a ham and bean dinner Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner is free to veterans, $5 for others and the ice cream sundae bar is by donation.