Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985 commander George Buckmaster leads the hand salute Thursday during the Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen. Behind Buckmaster, from left, are Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, Goshen Assistant Chief of Police Shawn Turner, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel, VFW chaplain John Alheim and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.