GOSHEN — Two recreational vehicle leaders and Goshen Chamber of Commerce's president offered perspectives Wednesday amid efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Martin's Super Markets location will reserve the hours of 7-9 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in addition to both Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26, for shoppers over the age of 60 who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a release from the company. Additionally, Martin's pharmacies will open at 8 a.m. March 19, 24 and 26. Martin's Side Door Deli Cafe entrance will be open to all ages for pick up of coffee or a to-go lunch.
Martin's Groceries to Go service is waiving the shopping fee for seniors placing orders beginning March 22 through March 31, the release states. Wednesday, March 25, will be a designated "Seniors Only" order day.
Like other grocery chains, Martin's has placed limits on such items as milk, eggs, bread, paper products and certain meat products.
Craig Kirby, president of the RV Industry Association,
Phil Ingrassia, president of the RV Dealers Association
Kirby added that RVIA is in touch with FEMA, the National Governors Association and individual state government officials to see if there is any way the industry can help support the virus relief effort.
“We are also in contact with our industry partners and allied industries and have scheduled a board of directors conference call for this Friday,” Kirby said. “We are making sure that the industry’s interests are always kept in the forefront and we continue to be an information resource. This is clearly a time that the entire industry needs to work together to overcome this challenge.”
Meanwhile, Ingrassia said that RVDA, in concert with its board, is working with its legislative contacts on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that would, among other things, extend sick leave benefits to small businesses.
“So, we’re on top of that and we’re working with our industry allies on a lot of different things including any kind of stimulus bill that would help the economy through this very difficult time,” Ingrassia said.
In addition, Ingrassia said RVDA is assisting dealer members who are coping with more severe restrictions, such as retailers affected by the California Bay area’s “shelter in place” mandate. RVDA is working to ensure those dealers can remain open for business inasmuch as they are providing essential services such as repair, parts and LP gas to RV mobile command centers and coronavirus testing stations as well as full-time RVers.v
• Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn, - Goshen is taking gift card orders through Facebook and Instagram to send in the mail during this time. Free delivery in Goshen with a $25 minimum order. Call (574) 535-5047 and pay with credit card prior to delivery.
• At Fables Books any products they sell can be purchased over the phone (574) 534-1984 and delivered curbside. Their hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday. They plan to have their inventory listed on their website for searching purposes within the next few days.
• The Imagination Spot has art supplies including art kits, coloring books, pens, markers, colors, etc., greeting cards, notebooks, note cards, notepads, stationery to write letters and some baby books are available on their online shop. Items not available online can be purchased from social media posts by calling (574) 304-9154 or messaging. Free delivery over $25 orders to Goshen, Elkhart, and Middlebury.
• Giving Tree Massage has gift certificates available on their website. You can purchase a gift certificate and if you email givingtreemassage@gmail.com with the gift certificate number, they will apply it to your account and pay the therapist now to delay the impact on their income.
• I M SHE is offering curbside pick-up for any size purchase and FREE shipping for any purchase $50 or more. Their website is under construction but any merchandise you see on their Social Media pages can be purchased by calling (574) 536-5995 or messaging their social media.
• Sorg Jewelers is offering all their normal exemplary services with the same hours: 9:00 to 5:30 during the week and 9:00 to 3:00 on Saturdays.
"The health and safety of our clients is our top priority and we are taking every precaution possible. That being said, if you would prefer, we can help you over the phone or by email and meet you at the door or bring your items out to your car."
• If you would like to help support Spacious Heart Yoga during this time, here are a few things you can do!
1) Purchase gift certificates and services online due to the fact that their studio space will be closed.
2) They will offer ***25% off every service on their website*** from now until the end of April. Use the discount code “BEWELL” at check out to purchase memberships, class passes, gift certificates, and products online to save on your personal yoga experience, or for gifts for others!
3) If you are currently a monthly unlimited pass holder, they recognize that offering less classes per week means you have less opportunity to benefit from your membership. So, if that means you need to suspend your membership during this time, they do understand. However, as a business they rely on these monthly memberships to help continue their programming and pay their instructors a fair wage. If you are willing and able to maintain your membership at this time, it will help sustain them over the course of the next few months. They ask you to consider this as a donation to their community and mission if at all possible.
Questions? Please call (574) 279-9470 or email us at studio@spaciousheartyoga.com.
• Found has lots of products online and they are also happy to ship out items, as desired. If you don't want to come into the shop they can, for instance, take photos of different sorts of jewelry and then ship things out to you or those for whom you are buying. Shopping from home has never been easier!
• Constant Spring will be open 5-9pm for carry-out, Tuesday through Saturday! They offer beer, wine, and food for carry-out. And tomorrow, March 17, you can get some wonderful corn beef and cabbage to go! To order, just give them a call between 5-9pm. 574-533-3302!
• Common Spirits will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 5-8 p.m. this week with CARRY OUT Poke Bowls and house-made juice/mixers to make cocktails at home with! Today's mixer is a lavender honey lemonade. Pour it on ice with your favorite spirit or heat it up and make a toddy. You can text in your to-go order at 574-312-7343 (text only!) with your name & order. Gift certificates also available!
