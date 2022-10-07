ELKHART — As winner of the Robert B. Beardsley Piano Prize Finals, Chi Hoi "Jimmy" Cheung will be featured at Ruthmere’s first Fall Concert of 2022 at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in Ruthmere's Game Room. Cheung took home the first place prize at Ruthmere on Sept. 10.
Cheung is an emerging artist with a versatile career as a performer and educator. An accomplished pianist, he is a laureate in numerous national and international competitions, including the Ohio MTNA Young Artist Piano Competition, Tuesday Musical Scholarship Competition, and the Birmingham International Piano Competition in England. He has performed in major venues including Steinway Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and Austrian Cultural Forum. Cheung is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), who is also pursuing an Artist Diploma. His teachers include Ran Dank and James Tocco. Equally dedicated to teaching, Cheung is a Graduate Teaching Assistant in piano and a faculty member of CCM Prep. He also serves as the Coordinator of the OhioMTA Junior and Senior Competitions. Upcoming projects include recordings of the complete instrumental duets with piano by Frederic Chopin, and recitals at Indiana State University.
Single concert non-member tickets are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere Member tickets are $25 per seat. Note that all non-member Fall Concert ticket prices include a 10-day trial membership. Register at Ruthmere.org or by calling (574) 264-0330.
See the entire lineup of Ruthmere’s 2022 Fall Concert Series at www.ruthmere.org/fall-concert-series.